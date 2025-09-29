UFC boss Dana White gives his thoughts on the importance of free speech

By Harry Kettle - September 29, 2025
Dana White UFC press conference

UFC boss Dana White has given his opinion on the importance of free speech, including for those on the roster.

There are a couple of topics that Dana White regularly has to contend with when it comes to his many interactions with the media. One of the big ones is fighter pay, and another is the topic of free speech. There have been plenty of fighters on his roster over the years who have said and done some pretty crazy things but more often than not, their actions go unpunished by the UFC.

RELATED: UFC CEO Dana White blasts reporter for suggesting he gives a “long leash” to his fighters: “Free speech!”

For the longest time, White has suggested that this is because he believes so strongly in free speech – on both sides. Some have hit back at him over this and called him a hypocrite, but that has always appeared to be his stance on the matter.

During a recent 60 Minutes interview, White went into a bit more detail and used recent mainstream events as an example.

 

White’s view on free speech with his fighters

“I’m a big believer in free speech, and unfortunately, probably the most important speech to protect is hate speech.”

“No, I hate it [cancel culture], on both sides. All the stuff that’s going on with Charlie [Kirk] right now, these people are going out and saying stuff, and you’re seeing people getting fired or kicked out of school.”

“I think you’re a disgusting human being if you’re celebrating the death of another human being, but people make mistakes. People are gonna do dumb things. I don’t like trying to destroy people’s lives over doing something dumb.”

