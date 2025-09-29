Dana White will cave and let Jon Jones fight at UFC White House, says former champion

Henry Cejudo believes that Dana White will eventually cave and allow Jon Jones to fight at the White House next year.

Right now, there’s a lot of talk about next summer’s UFC White House event. While we obviously won’t know about any of the fights scheduled for the card for quite a few months to come, big names like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have been mentioned as possible candidates to headline this historic show for the promotion.

While Dana White is more than willing to entertain McGregor fighting on the card, the same can’t be said for Jones. The former UFC heavyweight champion has caused Dana more than a few headaches over the years and in the last couple of months alone, he completely shook up the heavyweight division by opting to retire from mixed martial arts.

While Jones has made it clear he wants to fight at the White House, White isn’t so sure. Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, feels as if the tide could start to turn eventually.

Cejudo’s view on White/Jones stalemate

“President Dana White is going to cave in,” Cejudo said on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. “He’s going to give Jon Jones that opportunity.

“I understand Dana White’s point, too, because Jon Jones, he is a bit of a wild card. Some s*** could happen. Obviously, his legal record, too, says a lot. And I love Jon, but let’s speak the facts.”

“This would be the main event,” Cejudo said about Jones potentially fighting Aspinall. “USA vs. England, we’re taking this shit back to 1776 and I do believe that Jon Jones takes out Tom Aspinall within the first championship rounds, I truly do believe that.

“This should be the main event. Everything else should freaking follow.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting