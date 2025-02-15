Vince Morales expecting a “fun scrap” against former training partner Elijah Smith at UFC Vegas 102

Vince Morales was eager to get a full camp and prove to everyone just how good he is.

Morales returned to the UFC in Paris last September against Taylor Lapilus on short notice and he lost a decision. After the fight, Morales and his team realized they needed to start taking fights with a full camp which they will get here against Elijah Smith at UFC Vegas 102.

“A lot of good takeaways, like can I hang with the best? Yeah. I think I proved that before I got back in the UFC,” Morales said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “4 or 5 of my losses in the UFC have been short notice, so regardless of how down I am for short notice, we want to do full camps. With a full camp, I’m dangerous for everyone.”

Morales is set to return at UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday against Elijah Smith, who’s a top prospect at bantamweight. The 22-year-old is the son of former UFC fighter Gilbert Smith, and Morales is very familiar with him as he used to train with Elijah.

“We trained together before at Syndicate,” Morales said. “He’s a scrappy, young kid but that was a couple of years ago so I’m sure we are both better now… That training was so long ago, I don’t think much about it. I’m sure we will have a fun scrap though.”