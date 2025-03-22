3 reasons why you can’t miss ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang

ONE Championship’s year has got off to a monumental start. But nothing comes close to this weekend’s ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Fourteen bouts are on hand this Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena. There, Japan’s greatest athletes take on the very best from around the globe. With that, here are three reasons why you can’t miss this weekend’s action.

The main event sees a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight as three-division K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa takes on former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The duo were initially set for battle in January 2024 at ONE 165 before an injury sidelined Rodtang. As a result, two-division, two-sport ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 filled in, beating Takeru after five rounds.

Rodtang later returned to kickboxing rules at ONE 167, prevailing versus Denis Puric in a fun three-round bout.

Meanwhile, Takeru put January’s setback behind him as he knocked out Thant Zin in September in a thrilling two-round war to set up this combustible clash. Now, the world watches as the duo attempt to cement their legacies as the greatest strikers alive.

Unbeaten Hyu Iwata makes his main roster debut against Zakaria El Jamari in a flyweight kickboxing bout after a solid pair of victories in the ONE Friday Fights series.

Also, Japan’s top Muay Thai star Nadaka Yoshinari begins his quest for a ONE World Title against Rak Erawan in atomweight Muay Thai, while Kaito Ono looks to reach the featherweight kickboxing World Title picture against divisional stalwart Marat Grigorian.