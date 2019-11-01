Jon Jones and Ali Abdelaziz each donate $25,000 reward for information on Walt Harris’ daughter

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and MMA agent Ali Abdelaziz have donated a $25,000 reward each to find the missing daughter of Walt Harris.

19-year-old Aniah Blanchard is the daughter of Harris and she disappeared last week in Auburn, Alabama. Auburn and Montgomery police have been searching diligently to find her, but she has not been found. On Thursday, Auburn police revealed they found evidence in Blanchard’s vehicle that indicates she was potentially harmed.

UFC president Dana White recently donated $25,000 to the original $5000 reward for finding Blanchard. Now Jon Jones and Abdelaziz have both stepped up, as each man has offered an extra $25,000 to find Blanchard.

Here’s what Jones wrote on his Instagram.

“@danawhite @ufc add another 25,000 to that award. The award money is now $55,000. Have someone from the office shoot me a call on where to send the money exactly. #FindAniah #Daughters #Family”

After seeing Jones step up, Abdelaziz added $25,000 of his own to the rewards coffer. Here’s what Abdelaziz wrote on Twitter.

When you have children news like this is always heartbreaking I can’t imagine what @thebigticket205 and his family are going through. If anybody gives info that leads to Aniah Blanchard I will reward them w $25,000. Call 911 @IridiumSports pic.twitter.com/3IQjgmtEyd — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) November 1, 2019

It’s great to see the UFC family step up and help out a fellow fighter and his family in a time of need. Harris is one of the top heavyweights in the sport and is currently set for the biggest fight of his life against Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC Washington, D.C. in December. Obviously, he now has other things that are on his mind. The No. 1 focus of Harris is to find his daughter, and thankfully the UFC family has stepped up to help out.

We here at BJPenn.com express our best wishes to Harris and his family at this difficult time.