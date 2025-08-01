Former Jon Jones opponent blasts ‘Bones’ for UFC retirement debacle

One ex-Jon Jones opponent is ripping the future Hall of Famer over how he’s handled retirement.

Jones consistently teased both retirement and a fight with Tom Aspinall, who was the interim UFC Heavyweight Champion. “Bones” held the main title, and the logical move would’ve been for a title unification bout. Ultimately, Jones retired and relinquished his championship.

Shortly after his retirement announcement, Jones announced he would remain in the drug testing pool and he’s expressing interest in fighting on a UFC card in the White House. This doesn’t sit well with Dominick Reyes, who appeared on the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast to criticize Jones for leading fans astray (h/t MMAFighting).

“I think because he does this thing that he does, and he just strings everyone along, and he lies, and tells this and says that,” Reyes said. “And he’s smug about it and arrogant. He’s not being genuine. We just want a genuine answer out of you, bro. Not some bullcrap string everybody a long, ‘Oh, well, maybe this, uhhhh.’ Are you going to fight or not? I think that’s what everybody’s mad about, trying to play with all of us.

“If you’re done, say you’re done. If you’re not done, say, ‘Let’s go, but I want more money, or I want this.’ That’s it. Don’t say, ‘We’ll see! There’s a big announcement coming out, and then it’s nothing. I think that’s why people were so mad.”

Reyes challenged Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship back in Feb. 2020. Reyes made things interesting throughout the five rounds of action, but he ultimately lost the bout via unanimous decision. That ended up being Jones’ last fight at 205 pounds.

Time will tell if Jon Jones ultimately decides to return to the Octagon. “Bones” recently turned 38 years old, and his accolades speak for themselves. Still, many are left unsatisfied with how Jones handled his heavyweight title reign.