Jon Jones responds after longtime UFC rival Daniel Cormier calls him a quitter for retiring without fighting Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has responded following recent remarks from Daniel Cormier, suggesting that he’s a quitter for not facing Tom Aspinall.

As we know, Jon Jones is officially retired from mixed martial arts. At the same time, however, he continues to tease the possibility of a return to action. This has frustrated more than a few fans, many of whom were of the belief that Tom Aspinall could now focus his attention on kickstarting his real reign as undisputed champion.

Alas, the shadow of Jon Jones is still leaving its mark in the heavyweight division as he flirts with the idea of a comeback. Still, a lot of people are hung up on the fact that he actually surrendered the belt in the first place, which was seen as ‘ducking’ by the masses.

After his former rival Daniel Cormier suggested he was ‘quitting’, Jones provided a response on social media.

Sometimes you gotta know when to quit, sometimes you gotta know when to let things go. We should be constantly evolving, quitting certain things could be the best decision a person ever made. https://t.co/Rtqy4ERyk3 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 10, 2025