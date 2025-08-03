Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Conor McGregor can change his life: ‘Doesn’t matter how bad you are’

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t want Conor McGregor to continue on the path he is on.

McGregor has had his share of legal issues and other run-ins outside of competition. Many within the MMA community believe it has been a significant fall from grace for the man who was once considered to be a special talent inside the Octagon. Some are also disappointed that McGregor didn’t use his popularity for positivity, as he often finds his name in the headlines for an incident.

Nurmagomedov doesn’t feel it’s too late for the “Notorious” one to turn things around in his personal life. During a Q&A session for Miftaah Institute, “The Eagle” discussed McGregor’s woes outside of the Octagon, and he feels there is time for his old rival to bounce back (via Happy Punch).

“When you talk about religion, nation, and parents, it’s finished. Everything that happened to him with women, alcohol, and drugs. This is punishment.

Doesn’t matter how bad you are, Allah always gives a chance to come back. He has chances. If he’s going to change, he can change so many other lives too. That’s why I wish him to change himself.”

Nurmagomedov and McGregor had a fierce rivalry that spilled outside of the Octagon. McGregor and his group attacked a fighter bus holding Nurmagomedov back in 2018. Ultimately, “The Eagle” submitted McGregor in their lightweight title fight. After the bout, Nurmagomedov leaped into the crowd to go after McGregor’s teammate, Dillon Danis.

The two have continued to trade barbs with no end in sight to their personal feud. McGregor had been hoping for a rematch, but Nurmagomedov retired after earning a technical submission victory over Justin Gaethje back in 2020. “The Eagle” said his mother’s wish to see him retire after the passing of his father, Abdulmanap, ultimately led to his decision.