UFC Vegas 108 weigh-in results: 2 fighters whiff on scale

The UFC Vegas 108 weigh-ins are over, and it didn’t end without a couple of snafus.

The good news is that the planned main event between Tatsuro Taira and Hyun Sung Park is official. Both men tipped the scales at 126 pounds for their flyweight clash. It’s an impressive feat for Park, as he accepted the bout on late notice.

Co-headliners Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan are ready to roll for their lightweight scrap. In fact, all of the main card fighters were able to hit their contracted weight.

Things got a bit dicey with the preliminary fighters. Tresean Gore was well off on the scale for his middleweight bout against Rodolfo Vieira. While Vieira tipped the scales at 185 pounds, Gore was well over the limit at 189.5 pounds.

Rafael Estevam was the other fighter on the UFC Vegas 108 card to miss weight. His opponent, Felipe Burns, hit the 125-pound mark for the flyweight clash. Estevam weighed in at 130 pounds.