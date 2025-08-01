UFC Vegas 108 weigh-in results: 2 fighters whiff on scale
The UFC Vegas 108 weigh-ins are over, and it didn’t end without a couple of snafus.
The good news is that the planned main event between Tatsuro Taira and Hyun Sung Park is official. Both men tipped the scales at 126 pounds for their flyweight clash. It’s an impressive feat for Park, as he accepted the bout on late notice.
Co-headliners Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan are ready to roll for their lightweight scrap. In fact, all of the main card fighters were able to hit their contracted weight.
Things got a bit dicey with the preliminary fighters. Tresean Gore was well off on the scale for his middleweight bout against Rodolfo Vieira. While Vieira tipped the scales at 185 pounds, Gore was well over the limit at 189.5 pounds.
Rafael Estevam was the other fighter on the UFC Vegas 108 card to miss weight. His opponent, Felipe Burns, hit the 125-pound mark for the flyweight clash. Estevam weighed in at 130 pounds.
UFC Vegas 108 Full Weigh-in Results
Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC Vegas 108 weigh-in results.
Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)
- Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. Hyun Sung Park (126)
- Mateusz Rebecki (155.5) vs. Chris Duncan (156)
- Elves Brener (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155.5)
- Karol Rosa (136) vs. Nora Cornolle (136)
- Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski (171)
- Danny Silva (144.5) vs. Kevin Vallejos (146)
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Rinya Nakamura (136) vs. Nathan Fletcher (135.5)
- Rodolfo Vieira (185) vs. Tresean Gore (189.5)*
- Nick Klein (186) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (185.5)
- Austin Bashi (145.5) vs. John Yannis (145.5)
- Felipe Bunes (125) vs. Rafael Estevam (130)*
- Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Ketlen Souza (116)
*- Fighter missed weight
Saturday’s “Fight Night” card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Taira will be hoping to bounce back after suffering the first loss of his pro MMA career via split decision against Brandon Royval. As for Park, this will be a crucial opportunity for the “Road to UFC” alum. A victory would extend Park’s winning streak to four.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:UFC