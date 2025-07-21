Jon Jones reacts to Dana White’s White House fight rejection

Jones Responds to White

In a new post on his X account, Jon Jones responded to Dana White’s hesitancy when it comes to booking him for a card at the President’s palace.

“I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference. While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next.

“In a recent interview, I shared that the opportunity to fight at the White House gave me something deeper to fight for, a “why” that goes beyond paychecks or belts. Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose!

“The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it’s never been just about the opponent. I’m chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment.

“So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th.”

Whether not not the UFC actually books a show for the White House remains to be seen. There’s a lot of question surrounding such an event, but it’s important to note that nothing is set in stone at this time.