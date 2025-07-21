Jon Jones reacts to Dana White’s White House fight rejection

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 21, 2025

Jon Jones is aware of UFC CEO Dana White’s recent comments shutting down the idea of “Bones” fighting in the White House.

Dana White and Jon Jones

Jones announced his retirement from pro MMA competition, which led to Tom Aspinall being crowned the undisputed UFC heavyweight titleholder. It was then revealed that “Bones” has found himself in legal trouble again. He is facing a criminal charge stemming from a traffic incident in New Mexico back in February.

It appears the combination of Jones’ retirement and his legal woes played a role in White denying the possibility of the future UFC Hall of Famer competing in the White House.

RELATED: DANA WHITE SEEMINGLY REJECTS IDEA OF JON JONES FIGHTING AT UFC WHITE HOUSE EVENT

Jones Responds to White

In a new post on his X account, Jon Jones responded to Dana White’s hesitancy when it comes to booking him for a card at the President’s palace.

“I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference. While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next.

“In a recent interview, I shared that the opportunity to fight at the White House gave me something deeper to fight for, a “why” that goes beyond paychecks or belts. Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose!

“The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it’s never been just about the opponent. I’m chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment.

“So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th.”

Whether not not the UFC actually books a show for the White House remains to be seen. There’s a lot of question surrounding such an event, but it’s important to note that nothing is set in stone at this time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, UFC, MMA

Israel Adesanya praises former rival Paulo Costa after UFC 318 victory

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025
Patricio Pitbull Freire
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull calls for showdown with Aaron Pico following UFC 318 win

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025

MMA veteran Patricio Pitbull has called for a fight against Aaron Pico in the wake of his victory at UFC 318.

Paulo Costa, Roman Kopylov, UFC 318, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Paulo Costa praises coaches following victory at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has praised his coaches in the wake of his win over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 last weekend.

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier questions the judges following UFC 318 defeat to Max Holloway

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has questioned the judges following his defeat to Max Holloway in his retirement fight.

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Jon Jones sends strange messages to Daniel Cormier as rivalry continues

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

Former UFC fighter Jon Jones has sent a series of strange messages to Daniel Cormier as their rivalry heats up once again.

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in

Dustin Poirier doesn’t regret going for guillotine choke against Max Holloway

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025
Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway sends great message to retiring Dustin Poirier after UFC 318 battle

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

UFC star Max Holloway sent a message of positivity to Dustin Poirier in the wake of their UFC 318 main event last night.

Dana White Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dana White seemingly rejects idea of Jon Jones fighting at UFC White House event

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2025

UFC boss Dana White appears to have rejected the idea of Jon Jones competing on next year’s White House event.

Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori, UFC 318, Bonus, UFC
Marvin Vettori

UFC 318 Bonus Report: Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori earn FOTN honors

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

The Octagon returned to Louisian for tonight’s UFC 318 event, and five fighters walked away with performance bonuses.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 318 event was headlined by a BMF title fight between fan favorites Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway.