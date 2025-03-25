Nabil Anane looks back on triumphant win against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 24, 2025

ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane continues to evolve in front of our eyes. His performance this past weekend at ONE 172 was no exception. There, he outclassed former two-division, two-sport ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Nabil Anane

The Algerian-Thai dominated “The Kicking Machine” in a non-title bantamweight Muay Thai bout on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena to earn the unanimous decision.

Superlek was set to defend the bantamweight Muay Thai gold against Anane, but he was stripped of the crown after failing to make weight and pass the hydration test.

Nonetheless, ONE 172 marked a huge moment in Anane’s thriving career. He evened the score with the pound-for-pound great following his first-round loss in their inaugural clash two years ago.

And while many now view him as the uncrowned king, he looks to bring that to fruition and get his hands on the lineal World Title in the near future.

“Yes, winning [against] Superlek means a lot to me. It means very, very much to me, because this was my dream and my first goal, and I have achieved it. And the title, I feel bad that it wasn’t a match with a title,” he said.

“But what can I do? I don’t know. I had a lot of sacrifices also for this fight, because Superlek was, to beat him, to fight him and win, was one of my goals. But I thought that I would have the title also, I would have the belt here or there. But it’s okay — next time.”

ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong wants Nabil Anane-Superlek Kiatmoo9 world title trilogy

After dominating Superlek Kiatmoo9 this past weekend, Nabil Anane’s World Title aspirations only grew. And ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes the next step is a no-brainer.

The ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion proved he had the goods to dispatch his fellow compatriot, putting on a career-best showing across three rounds.

Next time, though, Sityodtong wants to see the bantamweight standouts clash across five rounds for the grandest prize in the sport.

“I think the next fight that makes sense is a World Title fight between Nabil and Superlek, a full five-rounder,” Sityodtong said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

