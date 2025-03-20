Video: Belal Muhammad leaves hilarious happy birthday message for Leon Edwards fan
UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has left an amusing happy birthday message for a Leon Edwards fan.
Last year, Belal Muhammad finally reached the top of the mountain. He defeated Leon Edwards to become the new king of the welterweight division, and he did so in a fairly convincing fashion in London, England. Now, he’s preparing to defend the strap for the first time against Jack Della Maddalena.
Edwards, meanwhile, will attempt to get back into title contention when he locks horns with Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London on Saturday night.
While people may not like Muhammad, he certainly has a sense of humor. Recently, an MMA fan got Belal to record a Cameo birthday message for his brother, who is a big Edwards supporter.
Muhammad leaves funny Cameo message for Edwards fan
“Hey, what’s up Robert. I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday. This is the welterweight champion, I know you were wishing it was Leon Edwards, but, it’s not. It’s Bully B. I hope you have a splendid day, and I hope you have a splendid year. Welcome to the new era.”
Belal went on to throw another shot at Leon in his next tweet.
“I beat up Leon at 5 am in front of his hometown and it was easy ..imagine me 30 percent better now that I’m champ and at a normal time can’t wait for May 10th”
It doesn’t get much better than that. Of course, if we want to see the rematch, then both Muhammad and Edwards will need to focus on getting the job done in their respective upcoming fights.
Are you excited by the idea of a rematch between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards at some point in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
