Video: Belal Muhammad leaves hilarious happy birthday message for Leon Edwards fan

Muhammad leaves funny Cameo message for Edwards fan

“Hey, what’s up Robert. I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday. This is the welterweight champion, I know you were wishing it was Leon Edwards, but, it’s not. It’s Bully B. I hope you have a splendid day, and I hope you have a splendid year. Welcome to the new era.”

Belal went on to throw another shot at Leon in his next tweet.

“I beat up Leon at 5 am in front of his hometown and it was easy ..imagine me 30 percent better now that I’m champ and at a normal time can’t wait for May 10th”

It doesn’t get much better than that. Of course, if we want to see the rematch, then both Muhammad and Edwards will need to focus on getting the job done in their respective upcoming fights.

Are you excited by the idea of a rematch between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards at some point in the future? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!