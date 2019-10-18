Weili Zhang criticises former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang has ripped into the former queen of the division Joanna Jedrzejczyk ahead of a potential fight between the two.

Zhang (20-1) is coming off the back of a memorable TKO victory over Jessica Andrade at UFC Shenzhen which served as her coronation as the first-ever Chinese champion in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Jedrzejczyk (16-3), on the other hand, was able to bounce back from losing three of her last four by dominating Michelle Waterson in a unanimous decision win at UFC Tampa this past weekend.

While Zhang has commonly been known as a pretty respectful figure in the mixed martial arts world, she’s decided to spice things up a bit by going after Jedrzejczyk as the hype continues to build for a potential showdown between two of the best strawweights ever.

During the interview with TMZ Sports, Weili Zhang had the following to say:

“I don’t think shes the fighter that she used to be. She’s not in the condition she used to be. I’m not very interested.”

There’s every possibility that Zhang is merely building the intrigue surrounding this potential fight, as she’s well aware of the fact that she is the one in a position of power.

If the UFC does decide to make this bout, it’ll be interesting to see where it’s held. Dana White could always just opt to have both women fly out to the States in order to compete on one of the Las Vegas cards, but the real money seems to be in having it go down in either Poland or China.