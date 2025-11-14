Jon Anik says Zhang Weili will become UFC’s female GOAT and surpass Amanda Nunes with UFC 322 win

By Curtis Calhoun - November 14, 2025
Jon Anik appears at a Q&A ahead of UFC 322, opposite Zhang Weili on the scale at the UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-in

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik believes Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko are fighting to surpass Amanda Nunes.

UFC superstars Zhang Weili and Valentina Shevchenko will clash in the UFC 322 co-main event this Saturday in New York City. Weili opted to vacate the UFC strawweight division to challenge the UFC flyweight champion Shevchenko in one of the biggest fights in women’s MMA history.

Weili and Shevchenko are undoubtedly two of the greatest female MMA fighters of all time, with four combined title reigns between them. Amanda Nunes, who is expected to return to the Octagon next year for a super fight with UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison, is regarded by many as the female UFC GOAT.

But UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik believes Nunes’s GOAT case isn’t set in stone, and Weili can surpass Nunes this weekend with a triumphant showing.

Jon Anik declares Zhang Weili as female UFC GOAT with win over Valentina Shevchenko

During a Q&A session ahead of the UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-in, Anik explained what he believes is on the line this weekend between Weili and Shevchenko.

“It’s hard to put it in context compared to say, what Amanda Nunes has done. But the 115-pound division that [Joanna Jedrzecjzyk] built has been the best women’s division,” Anik began on Weili vs. Shevchenko.

“If Zhang Weili, who successfully defended the belt four times across two reigns in that division moves up and beats Valentina, with respect to my friend [Amanda], Zhang Weili would be the greatest of all-time, for me.

“And if Valentina wins this fight, she’s got a great case as well,” Anik continued. “So I think it sounds silly for the play-by-play guy to say they’re fighting to determine the greatest women’s fighter of all-time, but that’s our reality Saturday night.”

Nunes won titles in two divisions and beat the likes of Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, and Cris Cyborg during his legendary career. A Weili victory this weekend could make the UFC GOAT case a hotly contested debate.

