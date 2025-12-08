VIDEO | Jamahal Hill threatened to assault Joanna Jedrzejczyk during tense UFC 323 altercation

Jamahal Hill threatened to assault UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk in shocking UFC 323 footage.

UFC 323 was an exciting night of fights, culminating in a big upset in the main event as Petr Yan defeated UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision. Yan put on one of the signature performances of his career to reclaim the UFC bantamweight championship and end Dvalishvili’s lengthy win streak.

Despite the exciting atmosphere inside T-Mobile Arena at UFC 323, things were extremely tense outside of it between two legendary combatants. Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill, who attended UFC 323 with his team and romantic partner, got into an extremely tense confrontation with UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk after Jedrzejczyk allegedly got into it with his partner.

While it’s uncertain what exactly sparked the incident below, Hill took extreme exception to what he perceived as something that Jedrzejczyk did.

Jamahal Hill threatened ed knock Joanna Jedrzejczyk ‘the f—- out’ in bizarre footage

Watch the shocking confrontation between Hill and Jedrzejczyk below.

Enhanced view of the Jamahal Hill and Joanna Jedrzejczyk altercation 👀 Hill really out here threatening to knock out a woman that’s already being restrained by security 😭 piece of 💩 love how JJ doesn’t give a Fk 🤣🤣 “Yeah? You will?” pic.twitter.com/2H4jYZSKaU — RedWolf🐺 (@RedWolfMMA) December 8, 2025



As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t addressed the above incident, and Hill/Jedrzejczyk haven’t provided further comment.

This isn’t the first time that Hill has been criticized for his comments/treatment of women. After footage of UFC CEO Dana White assaulting his wife during a New Year’s Eve party went viral, Hill defended White on social media and received a flurry of criticism from fans and pundits.

Hill hasn’t fought since a loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Baku earlier this year. As of this writing, a timeline for his return to the Octagon is uncertain.

Jedrzejczyk retired following a loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 and entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2024. Despite repeatedly being asked about a potential UFC comeback, Jedrzejczyk has remained firm in her retirement.