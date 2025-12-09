Jamahal Hill addresses viral Joanna Jedrzejczyk altercation and threat at UFC 323

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill shared his side of the viral altercation with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 323.

Jamahal Hill and Joanna Jedrzejczyk were involved in a heated altercation while attending UFC 323 last Saturday in Las Vegas. In now-viral footage, Hill can be heard threatening to ‘knock the f— out of’ Jedrzejczyk as UFC security personnel intervened.

Jedrzejczyk has since apologized to UFC staffers for her role in the incident, pointing to protecting her reputation as a significant reason for the incident. As of this writing, details are still surfacing regarding what happened between Hill and Jedrzejczyk at UFC 323.

Hours after Jedrzejczyk’s comments, Hill provided his own version of what happened at UFC 323.

Jamahal Hill explains his side of the story after Joanna Jedrzejczyk altercation

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Hill issued his first public remarks since the confrontation went viral.

Enhanced view of the Jamahal Hill and Joanna Jedrzejczyk altercation 👀 Hill really out here threatening to knock out a woman that’s already being restrained by security 😭 piece of 💩 love how JJ doesn’t give a Fk 🤣🤣 “Yeah? You will?” pic.twitter.com/2H4jYZSKaU — RedWolf🐺 (@RedWolfMMA) December 8, 2025

“My girl was not even there, my girl was not at the fights at UFC 323,” Hill said of the Jedrzejczyk incident.

“Now she’s threatening me, then she says, ‘I should’ve smashed your girl’s head in, go over and f—— smashed your head in too, I don’t give a f—.’ Now I’m like, she’s threatened me and she’s threatened my girl, I’ve not threatened her, I have not raised my voice at her… She said, ‘You’re talking s—‘.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Hill went on to explain where the bad blood between him and Jedrzejczyk stems from.

“We were at an event, me, my girl, Joanna, her manager, we were all seated at the same table, everybody is getting along, everybody is chopping it up, there’s absolutely no problems at all,” Hill explained.

“Joanna’s manager is playing this little game, I’m being straight up honest, a couple of years ago in New York when the whole bus incident happened… I was feeling myself and shot my shot, I tried to smash.

“Her manager this entire time we’re at this event, her manager is trying to drop messages to my girl, trying to dry snitch. My girl already knew this.”

Hill hasn’t fought since a loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Baku earlier this year. Jedrzejczyk entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2024.