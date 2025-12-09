Jamahal Hill addresses viral Joanna Jedrzejczyk altercation and threat at UFC 323

By Curtis Calhoun - December 9, 2025
Jamahal Hill opposite Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill shared his side of the viral altercation with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 323.

Jamahal Hill and Joanna Jedrzejczyk were involved in a heated altercation while attending UFC 323 last Saturday in Las Vegas. In now-viral footage, Hill can be heard threatening to ‘knock the f— out of’ Jedrzejczyk as UFC security personnel intervened.

Jedrzejczyk has since apologized to UFC staffers for her role in the incident, pointing to protecting her reputation as a significant reason for the incident. As of this writing, details are still surfacing regarding what happened between Hill and Jedrzejczyk at UFC 323.

Hours after Jedrzejczyk’s comments, Hill provided his own version of what happened at UFC 323.

Jamahal Hill  explains his side of the story after Joanna Jedrzejczyk altercation

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Hill issued his first public remarks since the confrontation went viral.

“My girl was not even there, my girl was not at the fights at UFC 323,” Hill said of the Jedrzejczyk incident.

“Now she’s threatening me, then she says, ‘I should’ve smashed your girl’s head in, go over and f—— smashed your head in too, I don’t give a f—.’ Now I’m like, she’s threatened me and she’s threatened my girl, I’ve not threatened her, I have not raised my voice at her… She said, ‘You’re talking s—‘.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Hill went on to explain where the bad blood between him and Jedrzejczyk stems from.

“We were at an event, me, my girl, Joanna, her manager, we were all seated at the same table, everybody is getting along, everybody is chopping it up, there’s absolutely no problems at all,” Hill explained.

“Joanna’s manager is playing this little game, I’m being straight up honest, a couple of years ago in New York when the whole bus incident happened… I was feeling myself and shot my shot, I tried to smash.

“Her manager this entire time we’re at this event, her manager is trying to drop messages to my girl, trying to dry snitch. My girl already knew this.”

Hill hasn’t fought since a loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Baku earlier this year. Jedrzejczyk entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2024.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jamahal Hill Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC Videos

Joshua Van celebrates as the official decision is read at UFC 323

UFC legend defends Joshua Van from criticism of celebration after Alexandre Pantoja's graphic injury at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 9, 2025
Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo touch gloves just before their fight
Henry Cejudo

Demetrious Johnson blames himself for Henry Cejudo's four-fight skid after UFC retirement reversal

Curtis Calhoun - December 9, 2025

Future UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson blames himself for Henry Cejudo’s failed second chapter after his send-off at UFC 323.

Petr Yan punches Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323
Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling shares controversial take on Merab Dvalishvili's UFC 323 loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 9, 2025

Aljamain Sterling won’t find too many people who agree with his UFC 323 take.

Joshua Van UFC 323 title win
Matt Brown

UFC 323's Joshua Van gains support amid criticism for celebrating marred title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 9, 2025

Joshua Van has been under some scrutiny following UFC 323, but a retired fan favorite is coming to his defense.

Gillian Robertson
UFC

Gillian Robertson expects to submit Amanda Lemos to secure title shot at UFC Vegas 112

Cole Shelton - December 9, 2025

Gillian Robertson believes she can secure a title shot with a win on Saturday.

Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction

Sean O'Malley discusses possible rematch against UFC champion Petr Yan

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2025
Alexandre Pantoja Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson gives his thoughts on Alexandre Pantoja's freak injury loss at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2025

Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on Alexandre Pantoja’s unfortunate arm injury that occurred at UFC 323.

Khamzat Chimaev reacts during a UFC 319 press conference
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev discusses potential UFC middleweight title contenders

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on who he could take on next in the division.

JSR 212
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 212 with Gillian Robertson

Cole Shelton - December 9, 2025

The 212th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 112.

Payton Talbott speaks after a win, opposite Henry Cejudo at UFC Seattle
UFC

Henry Cejudo asks "how good is Raoni Barcelos?" after Payton Talbott loss, Talbott responds post-UFC 323

Dylan Bowker - December 8, 2025

Henry Cejudo made a playful reference to Raoni Barcelos, and Chael Sonnen by proxy, in the wake of Cejudo’s loss to Payton Talbott, and Talbott has since responded. The MMA reference point of “just how good is…” refers to a trope that Chael Sonnen established years ago, asking the ever-present question of “just how good is Kevin Lee?”, which became a common reference framework in mixed martial arts circles since.