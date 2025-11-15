UFC 322: ‘Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - November 15, 2025
The Octagon returns to MSG for tonight’s UFC 322 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev.

Della Maddalena (18-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time since claiming the promotion‘s welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Belal Muhammad at May’s UFC 315 event. ‘JDM’ currently boasts an eighteen-fight winning streak, with his only two career losses coming way back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev (27-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defending the UFC lightweight title with a submission win over Renato Moicano at January’s UFC 311 event. The now former 155lbs title holder will enter this evening’s title bout on a fourteen-fight winning streak.

UFC 322 is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight featuring Valentina Shevchenko taking on Zhang Weili.

Valentina Shevchenko, Zhang Weili

Shevchenko (25-4-1 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, with her most recent title defenses coming against Alexa Grasso and Manon Fiorot. ‘The Bullet’ has gone 3-1-1 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Zhang Weili (26-3 MMA) was last seen in action at February’s UFC 312 event in Sydney, where she defended the promotion’s strawweight title with a unanimous decision win over Tatiana Suarez. ‘Magnum’ currently boasts a five-fight winning streak.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 322 main card lineup is a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates.

Edwards (22-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Rocky’ has suffered defeats to Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, the former welterweight champion was coming off wins over Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman (x2).

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates (22-7 MMA) was last seen in action at August’s UFC 319 event in Chicago, where he scored a first-round knockout victory over Geoff Neal (see that here). Prior to that triumph, ‘The Nightmare’ was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 322 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

170 lbs: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev –

125 lbs: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili –

170 lbs: Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales –

170 lbs: Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates –

155 lbs: Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint Denis –

UFC 322 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

185 lbs: Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira –

185 lbs: Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues –

125 lbs: Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez –

145 lbs: Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Ethyn Ewing –

UFC 322 Early Prelims (6pm EST on ESPN+)

185 lbs: Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert –

145 lbs: Chepe Mariscal vs. Pat Sabatini –

115 lbs: Fatima Kline vs. Angela Hill – Kline def. Hill by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–26, 29–28)

205 lbs: Eric McConico vs. Baisangur Susurkaev – Susurkaev def. McConico via KO (punch) at 1:38 of Round 3

155 lbs: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Matheus Camilo – Camilo def. Borshchev by unanimous decision (30–27 x2, 29–28)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev?

