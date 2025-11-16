UFC 322 Results: Valentina Shevchenko dominates Zhang Weili (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 322 results, including the women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili.

Shevchenko (25-4-1 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, with her most recent title defenses coming against Alexa Grasso and Manon Fiorot. ‘The Bullet’ has gone 3-1-1 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Zhang Weili (26-3 MMA) was last seen in action at February’s UFC 312 event in Sydney, where she defended the promotion’s strawweight title with a unanimous decision win over Tatiana Suarez. ‘Magnum’ currently boasts a five-fight winning streak.

Round one of the UFC 322 co-main event begins and Valentina Shevchenko lands a low kick, but Zhang Weili counters with a nice right hand. ‘The Bullet’ resets and lands a solid low kick. ‘Magnum’ is looking to get inside, but Shevchenko is doing a good job of keeping the distance. Zhang rushes in but the champ tags her with a hard knee to the body, and she falls to the ground. Shevchenko quickly takes top position and begins working from full guard. Zhang scrambles and is able to get back to her feet. A spinning back fist from Valentina Shevchenko lands flush as Zhang Weili attempts to clinch. That appears to stun the Chinese standout. Shevchenko with a nice trip takedown to land in side control. Some short shots from the champ. Zhang gets back to half guard. The horn sounds to end the opening round.

With that takedown @BulletValentina becomes the 1st woman in UFC history to land 60 career takedowns 👏 #VeChain #UFC322 pic.twitter.com/N7VnTqrew4 — UFC (@ufc) November 16, 2025

Round two of the UFC 322 co-main event begins and Valentina Shevchenko lands a low kick to start. Zhang Weili coming forward aggressively here in the second. ‘The Bullet’ with a nice 1-2. She lands another good punch and then forces the clinch. Valentina drags Weili down to the ground and begins working from half guard position. Shevchenko moves to side control and has over 3 minutes to work. Good shoulder strikes from the champ. Zhang is trying to sweep, but Valentina’s base keeps her on top. Valentina Shevchenko locks up a crucifix. Zhang escapes that position but remains trapped in side control. Another adjustment and now Zhang is back in half guard. She gets to full guard but quickly loses that position as Shevchenko hops over her left leg. More shoulder strikes from the champ. She sneaks in a pair of left hands. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 322 co-headliner begins and Valentina Shevchenko just misses the mark with a high kick. Zhang Weili with a body kick. She lands another and then a low kick. The former strawweight champion with another good kick and then forces the clinch. She lands a nice elbow on the break. Shevchenko with a good kick to the body. Zhang did not like that. She leaps in with a kick of her own, but that allows Valentina to clinch and score another big takedown. ‘The Bullet’ is working from half guard. She continues to utilize shoulder strikes from this position. Some good punches and elbows by Valentina Shevchenko to close out the round.

Round four of the UFC 322 co-main event begins and Shevchenko lands another hard kick to the body early. She lands another and then just misses the chin of Zhang Weili with a high kick. The Chinese star looks perplexed at this point. Shevchenko with a hard front kick to the body. A follow up low kick also lands. A nice right hand now from the champion. Zhang replies with a low kick. Valentina Shevchenko answers with a 1-2. ‘The Bullet’ ducks a punch and the dives in and scores another big takedown. Shevchenko is working from half guard and lands some early shoulder strikes from the position. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Valentina Shevchenko forces the clinch and pushes Zhang Weili against the cage. She is just forcing her will on the former strawweight champion at this point. A trip takedown lands Shevchenko is full guard position. Two and a half minutes remain in the fight. Some good punches lead to ‘The Bullet’ improving her position to half guard. One minute remains in the contest. Shevchenko continues to dominate right until the final horn.

Official UFC 322 Results: Valentina Shevchenko def. Zhang Weili by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

