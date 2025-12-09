VIDEO | Joanna Jedrzejczyk speaks after clip of Jamahal Hill threatening her at UFC 323 goes viral

UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk issued a social media statement addressing her altercation with Jamahal Hill at UFC 323.

UFC 323 was a night of great fights and great aura, but two fighters made headlines over the weekend for their actions outside of the Octagon.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk were seen involved in an altercation while attending UFC 323 last Saturday in Las Vegas. In recently released footage, Hill was seen and heard threatening Jedrzejczyk by ‘knocking her the f— out’ after allegedly getting into it with Hill’s partner.

Details regarding what led to the incident are still uncertain, as of this writing, and Hill hasn’t addressed the confrontation with Jedrzejczyk. However, Jedrzejczyk took to social media on Monday to address the controversy.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Jamahal Hill: I expect more from athletes in our sport

In a recent statement, Jedrzejczyk addressed the altercation with Hill and his partner at UFC 323.

“I worked so hard to earn my reputation, and I’m embarrassed to be in this situation. But when somebody uses my name falsely without any basis in truth, I will always stand up for myself,” Jedrzejczyk began.

“And for that, I do not deserve to be threatened. I’m mindful that I am a strong, capable woman who has the benefit of a lifetime of self-defense training. I have a platform, resources, that most women don’t have. So I empathize with the women who are disrespected and threatened, and lack the power and means to stand up for themselves. And to stand up for the truth. I expect more from society, and I certainly expect more from athletes in our sport.

“I want to thank the UFC security and staff for their professionalism,” Jedrzejczyk continued. “I consider this matter closed, and I wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season.”

🚨 Joanna Jedrzejczyk has released a video statement after a video leaked of her getting into an altercation with Jamahal Hill and his partner: “I will always stand up for myself and I do not deserve to be threatened.” pic.twitter.com/G9E8rgOmtU — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) December 9, 2025

Jedrzejczyk entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2024 following a legendary career in the Octagon. Hill, a former light heavyweight champ, hasn’t fought since a loss to Khalil Rountree Jr. earlier this year at UFC Baku.