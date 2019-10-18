Tyron Woodley calls out Canelo Alvarez: ‘Let’s get it!’

UFC welterweight Tyron Woodley called out Canelo Alvarez on social media, telling the boxing superstar that he will knock him out if they fight in a boxing match.

Woodley recently spoke to TMZ and expressed his interest in boxing Alvarez, widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. On Friday, the former UFC welterweight champion took it a step further and hit up Alvarez on Twitter, telling him directly that he wants to fight him.

Here’s what Woodley wrote on Twitter.

“@Canelo Let’s get it! If I touch you you going down. #Facts I’m about to shock the world!”

In his recent interview with TMZ, Woodley said that he believes he has what it takes to knock Alvarez out.

“I want Canelo,” Woodley said at the time. “No. 1, I’m not going to sit there and try to win 12 rounds, let’s be real. His defense is crazy. He slips an uppercut. Who slips an uppercut? He makes you look real stupid. I’m throwing all unorthodox. I’m coming, I’m trying to knock him out. If I land, he’s going down, let’s not even play. If don’t manner how many boxing fights you got, how many MMA fights. If I hit Canelo with everything on the punch, it’s a wrap.”

Woodley has not fought since being dominated by Kamaru Usman and losing the UFC welterweight championship earlier this year at UFC 235. He was set to fight Robbie Lawler at UFC Minneapolis in June but was forced out of the bout with a hand injury.

As for Alvarez, he takes on Sergey Kovalev in a boxing superfight in November at Madison Square Garden in New York. It’s likely that Alvarez has no interest in stepping into the ring against Woodley, but you can’t blame “The Chosen One” for at least trying to get a huge payday, just like Conor McGregor did when he boxed Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

Are you interested in a potential boxing match between Tyron Woodley and Canelo Alvarez?