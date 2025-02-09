UFC 312 Results: Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato ruled a majority draw (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the main card light heavyweight bout between Jimmy Crute and Rodolfo Bellato.

Crute (12-4-2 MMA) will enter the contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. During that stretch ‘The Brute’ has suffered stoppage losses to Anthony Smith, Jamahal Hill and Alonzo Menifield respectively.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1 MMA) made his Octagon debut this past December, earning a TKO victory over Ihor Potieria. The 29-year-old Brazilian is currently riding a four-fight winning streak.

Round one of this light heavyweight contest begins and Jimmy Crute misses with a low kick. He throws another and this one lands. A double jab and then another low kick from the Aussie. Rodolfo Bellato with a jab. Crute lands a counter shot. The Brazilian shoots for a takedown, but Crute sweeps him during the process and lands on top and in full mount. Crute with a right hand. Bellato scrambles back to half guard. ‘The Brute’ with some nice left hands. Rodolfo explodes but can’t get back up to his feet. Jimmy Crute now working from the full guard of his opponent. He lands some nice hammer fists and then advances back into half guard position. More short punches from Crute. This has been a fantastic round for him. Rodolfo Bellato scrambles back to his feet but is dropped by a right hand. The horn sounds before Crute can attempt to finish the contest.

Rodolfo Bellato tried a takedown on Jimmy Crute and it absolutely BACKFIRED 💀 DOMINATING PERFORMANCE BY CRUTE#UFC312 pic.twitter.com/2Zw88lcjbh — Degenerate George (@DGen_Media) February 9, 2025

Round two begins and Jimmy Crute is right back on the attack. Big punches early from the Aussie. The fighters clinch and Crute lands a hard uppercut. The fighters break and ‘The Brute’ lands a pair of good kicks. Rodolfo Bellato throws out a right hand and then lands a pair of calf kicks. Crute shoots for a takedown, but Bellato is able to fend him off. Crute with a nice left hand and then a spinning back kick to the body. Good shots by both men in the pocket. Rodolfo Bellato with another solid calf kick. Those appears to be slowing Jimmy Crute down. A good 3-punch combination from the Brazilian. He goes to the body. Crute counters with a nice right hand over the top. More punches from the Brazilian. He rips the body and then goes upstairs. A good response from Crute. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Rodolfo Bellato appears to be the fresher fighter. He continues to work these calf kicks. Jimmy Crute shoots for a takedown, but it is not there. He continues to press forward. The fighters trade right hands. Bellato with a nice jab up the middle. Crute swings and misses with a left. Rodolfo lands a takedown. That is big. Crute manages to break free and stand back up. Bellato rips a pair of kicks and then a nice jab. Crute with a nice right hand and then a high kick. Rodolfo with another solid low kick. One-minute remains. Jimmy Crute with a nice knee. He comes forward with a right hand. He lands another. Bellato answers with one of his own. Good jabs now from the Aussie. Rodolfo answers with a good counter right. A flying knee and then a 1-2 from the Brazilian. The horn sounds to end a great scrap.

Official UFC 312 Results: Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato ruled a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

What did you think of the judges’ decision?