Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum fight inducted into UFC Hall of Fame
Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum is one of the best fights in recent memory and it’s now being inducted in the Hall of Fame.
The UFC announced during the UFC 312 broadcast that Adesanya vs Gastelum would be joining the Fight Wing in the Class of 2025. After UFC 236 ended, UFC CEO Dana White had high praise for the fight.
“Gastelum vs Adesanya is one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen in my life,” White said.
Adesanya and Gastelum was the co-main event of UFC 236 in Atlanta, Georgia in 2019 for the interim middleweight title. ‘The Last Stylebender’ and Gastelum got into a five-round war that saw both get hurt throughout the fight, as Adesanya dropped Gastelum four times en route to a decision win.
The fight was an all-time classic. Now, Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum will be going into the Hall of Fame for their legendary scrap. Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum won Fight of the Night and it won Fight of the Year at the UFC Honors. Now, the bout will live on forever in the UFC Hall of Fame.
Israel Adesanya said he was ready to die against Kelvin Gastelum
Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum was a back-and-forth fight that saw both men beat up.
At the post-fight press conference, Adesanya said he was willing to die in the Octagon, showing how much the belt meant to him.
“Even at the end of the fourth round, Eugene said go that place,” Adesanya said. “Because I’ve been there before in trainings when it’s put on you by six, seven, eight guys. And I knew if they couldn’t break me, one man couldn’t break me. And he’s one tough man… I wanted to finish it. I was willing to die, so I was willing to kill.”
The two also praised each other on social media after the fight for their legendary scrap.
It came down to the wire…we both put in on for the culture of fighting. You know me and I know you now, this is the fights movies are made of, that 5th round was some legendary shit. It was only possible cuz I had a man as tough as @KelvinGastelum to dance with.
So thank you KG https://t.co/3RZV19nuiu
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 15, 2019
Adesanya ended up winning the undisputed title with a KO win over Robert Whittaker in his next fight. Gastelum, meanwhile, lost his next two fights to Darren Till and Jack Hermansson after the war.
