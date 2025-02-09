Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum fight inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum is one of the best fights in recent memory and it’s now being inducted in the Hall of Fame.

The UFC announced during the UFC 312 broadcast that Adesanya vs Gastelum would be joining the Fight Wing in the Class of 2025. After UFC 236 ended, UFC CEO Dana White had high praise for the fight.

“Gastelum vs Adesanya is one of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen in my life,” White said.

Adesanya and Gastelum was the co-main event of UFC 236 in Atlanta, Georgia in 2019 for the interim middleweight title. ‘The Last Stylebender’ and Gastelum got into a five-round war that saw both get hurt throughout the fight, as Adesanya dropped Gastelum four times en route to a decision win.

The fight was an all-time classic. Now, Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum will be going into the Hall of Fame for their legendary scrap. Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum won Fight of the Night and it won Fight of the Year at the UFC Honors. Now, the bout will live on forever in the UFC Hall of Fame.