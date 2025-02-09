UFC 312 Results: Tallison Teixeira stops Justin Tafa in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the main card heavyweight bout between Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira.

Tafa (7-5 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Karl Williams in his most recent effort last March. Prior to that setback, ‘Bad Man’ had strung together three straights wins, all of which came by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Tallison Teixeira (8-0 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening. The 25-year-old Brazilian most recently competed on Dana White‘s Contender Series, where he earned a first-round knockout victory over Arthur Lopes.

Round one of this heavyweight collision begins and Tallison Teixeira lands a front kick to the body. He follows that up with a crushing kick to the ribs. He shoots in for a takedown and backs Justin Tafa into the cage. Two big knees from the 25-year-old. He lands a standing elbow and Tafa crumbles. Some follow up shots and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 312 Results: Tallison Teixeira def. Justin Tafa via TKO in Round 1

