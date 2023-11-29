Jimmie Rivera expecting a “brawl” against Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 56: “I’m going in there for a war”

By Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Jimmie Rivera is excited to throw down with Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 56.

Jimmie Rivera

Rivera hasn’t fought since May when he beat Bekhzod Usmonov by decision in his second BKFC fight. While Rivera admits he was hopeful to return sooner, he is glad he was patient and now gets to be on a massive BKFC 56 card.

“We were trying to get back in there sooner. But, it all depends on the days Dave is looking at for us to get back in there, so I had to be patient. It’s definitely worth it to be patient because it’s a big card,” Rivera said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once he was told he would be on BKFC 56, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2 from Salt Lake City, Utah, he was offered two names and one being Jeremy Stephens. Without hesitation, Rivera jumped at the chance to fight Stephens sans gloves as he thinks it will be a fun fight for the fans.

“I got offered two guys and he was one of the guys. I was like yeah, let’s do that fight, I feel like it will be a fun fight and we will have a lot of fun. With that said, I was like this is going to be fun and we are going to go in there and fight,” River said.

Not only does Jimmie Rivera think it will be a fun fight for the fans, but the UFC veteran is expecting it to be a back-and-forth brawl.

Rivera is confident he will get the win due to his experience in BKFC. However, he knows both of them will get hurt at some point in the fight.

“I don’t know, I just think it’s going to be a brawl, it’s going to be a fun fight,” Rivera said. “I think we are going to rock each other and we are going to have fun. At least I’m going to have fun because it’s been a minute since I’ve been in there competing. I’m going in there for a war.”

Should Jimmie Rivera get the win at BKFC 56, he says he’s been told he will get a title shot at featherweight against the winner of Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis, which takes place on the same card.

“That is what I was told. Get this win and then fight for the belt at 145lbs,” Rivera concluded.

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147 with Beneil Dariush, Jimmie Rivera, Ben Rothwell, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, and Cody Brundage

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023
Britain-Hart-Paige-VanZant
Paige VanZant

David Feldman tells fans they can expect to see Paige VanZant fight under the BKFC banner in 2024

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023

BKFC president David Feldman has provided a positive update regarding the future of Paige VanZant in bare-knuckle boxing.

Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez believe he will be “too much” for Mike Perry to handle at BKFC 56: “He’s too slow”

Harry Kettle - November 28, 2023

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez believes he has what it takes to overcome Mike Perry when they collide at BKFC 56.

Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, BKFC 56, BKFC
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez says he got Mike Perry's blood tested following the BKFC 56 press conference: "The results came back today"

Chris Taylor - November 10, 2023

The war of words between Eddie Alvarez and Mike Perry has begun following their recent staredown at the BKFC 56 press conference.

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez
Eddie Alvarez

WATCH | Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez trade body shots in unique faceoff ahead of 'King of Violence' fight at BKFC 56

Cole Shelton - November 9, 2023

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez had their first faceoff ahead of their BKFC 56 main event on Dec. 2.

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez poster

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez trade barbs following newly announced fight at BKFC 56

Harry Kettle - October 24, 2023
Mike Perry, Darren Till
Darren Till

Mike Perry and Darren Till trade verbal jabs over previous sparring session: “I'd knock you clean out with a jab”

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2023

Mike Perry and Darren Till have gone back and forth with one another over a previous sparring battle and a future boxing match.

Melanie Shah BKFC
BKFC

Melanie Shah issues statement after losing teeth in strawweight title fight at BKFC 51: “I enjoyed the whole process”

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2023

Melanie Shah has issued a statement following her gruesome defeat to Britain Hart at BKFC 51.

Mike Perry
Francisco Trinaldo

Mike Perry receives BKFC callout from longtime UFC contender: “I can’t want to beat up this a**hole”

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2023

BKFC star Mike Perry has been called out by former UFC sensation Francisco Trinaldo for a bare-knuckle boxing match.

Mike Perry, Triad Combat, Michael Seals, Triller
Eddie Alvarez

Mike Perry teases a former UFC champion as his next opponent for BKFC: “Cut the check and cut his neck”

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2023

BKFC star Mike Perry has teased a showdown with a former UFC champion for his next fight in the promotion.