Top MMA coach grills Sean Strickland following UFC 312 loss: ‘He wants to be something, but he’s not that guy’

By Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

One renowned MMA coach believes Sean Strickland has been selling snake oil.

Sean Strickland

Strickland attempted to become a two-time UFC middleweight champion when he shared the Octagon with Dricus du Plessis a second time at UFC 312. While their first encounter was a competitive five-rounder that ended in a split nod for DDP, the rematch was a different story. Strickland couldn’t put his foot on the gas and du Plessis made him pay. “Stillknocks” took this one via unanimous decision, as he was constantly a step ahead on the feet.

At the conclusion of UFC 312, one top head coach believes Strickland’s fighting style doesn’t match his personality.

Din Thomas Criticizes Sean Strickland After UFC 312

During the UFC 312 post-show, Din Thomas expressed his belief that for as erratic as Sean Strickland’s personality is, his work inside the Octagon is quite the opposite (via MMAFighting).

“We just have to admit it now. We have to admit it: Sean Strickland is not who he says he is,” Thomas said on the UFC 312 post-fight show. “He’s not who he says he is. We want him to be something. He wants to be something, but he’s not that guy.

“He’s not the guy who’s going to go to the death! To the death! He didn’t go to the death. He didn’t even go deep. I’m not saying he’s not a great fighter. I’m not saying he doesn’t deserve to be where he’s at. But he’s not who he says he is. We’ve got to admit that.”

Strickland is now 0-2 against Dricus du Plessis. He is further away from his hopes of winning UFC gold a second time. UFC CEO Dana White did have some praise for Strickland. He mentioned Strickland’s ability to stay in the fight after getting his nose shattered by DDP. White also mentioned Strickland’s personality not being the same as his fighting style, but he was complimentary of the former 185-pound titleholder for his professionalism inside the cage.

Do you agree with Din Thomas, or is he being a bit harsh on Sean Strickland for simply being outgunned by the better fighter?

