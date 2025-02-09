Top MMA coach grills Sean Strickland following UFC 312 loss: ‘He wants to be something, but he’s not that guy’

Din Thomas Criticizes Sean Strickland After UFC 312

During the UFC 312 post-show, Din Thomas expressed his belief that for as erratic as Sean Strickland’s personality is, his work inside the Octagon is quite the opposite (via MMAFighting).

“We just have to admit it now. We have to admit it: Sean Strickland is not who he says he is,” Thomas said on the UFC 312 post-fight show. “He’s not who he says he is. We want him to be something. He wants to be something, but he’s not that guy.

“He’s not the guy who’s going to go to the death! To the death! He didn’t go to the death. He didn’t even go deep. I’m not saying he’s not a great fighter. I’m not saying he doesn’t deserve to be where he’s at. But he’s not who he says he is. We’ve got to admit that.”

Strickland is now 0-2 against Dricus du Plessis. He is further away from his hopes of winning UFC gold a second time. UFC CEO Dana White did have some praise for Strickland. He mentioned Strickland’s ability to stay in the fight after getting his nose shattered by DDP. White also mentioned Strickland’s personality not being the same as his fighting style, but he was complimentary of the former 185-pound titleholder for his professionalism inside the cage.

Do you agree with Din Thomas, or is he being a bit harsh on Sean Strickland for simply being outgunned by the better fighter?