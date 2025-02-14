Edson Barboza forced out of UFC Seattle fight

UFC legend Edson Barboza has been forced out of his upcoming return to action at UFC Seattle due to an injury.

Throughout the course of his entire mixed martial arts career, Edson Barboza has been recognized as one of the most entertaining fighters out there. He never shies away from a challenge, he’s an incredibly talented striker, and he’s constantly been viewed as a contender. Even at the age of 39, facing him is a fairly terrifying prospect.

RELATED: Edson Barboza’s UFC return set for February 22 against surging featherweight

Next weekend, he was set to battle it out with Steve Garcia on Feburary 22. However, as first reported by Marcel Dorff, that’ll no longer happen. He’s been forced to withdraw as a result of an undisclosed injury, which comes straight off the back of Dominick Cruz vs Rob Font also falling through due to an injury sustained by Cruz.

At this point, the hits just keep on coming. There was a lot of excitement bubbling up for UFC Seattle and now that Barboza vs Garcia is also off the card, you have to wonder how much intrigue is left given the curse that seems to be hanging over this event.