Edson Barboza forced out of UFC Seattle fight

By Harry Kettle - February 14, 2025

UFC legend Edson Barboza has been forced out of his upcoming return to action at UFC Seattle due to an injury.

Edson Barboza

Throughout the course of his entire mixed martial arts career, Edson Barboza has been recognized as one of the most entertaining fighters out there. He never shies away from a challenge, he’s an incredibly talented striker, and he’s constantly been viewed as a contender. Even at the age of 39, facing him is a fairly terrifying prospect.

Next weekend, he was set to battle it out with Steve Garcia on Feburary 22. However, as first reported by Marcel Dorff, that’ll no longer happen. He’s been forced to withdraw as a result of an undisclosed injury, which comes straight off the back of Dominick Cruz vs Rob Font also falling through due to an injury sustained by Cruz.

At this point, the hits just keep on coming. There was a lot of excitement bubbling up for UFC Seattle and now that Barboza vs Garcia is also off the card, you have to wonder how much intrigue is left given the curse that seems to be hanging over this event.

🚨| Edson Barboza is OUT of his scheduled bout with Steve Garcia at #UFCSeattle on February 22nd.
[first rep. @BigMarcel24] pic.twitter.com/ybE1AmjaQL

— MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 13, 2025

Barboza is out

Now, at this advanced stage of his career, you’d have to wonder what’s going to be next for Edson Barboza. He’s had so many incredible moments during his time with the UFC but at 39, we’re curious to see how much left he has in the tank after this most recent injury setback.

Are you still interested in the idea of seeing Edson Barboza compete? If he does fight again, who do you want to see him battle and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

