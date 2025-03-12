Jalin Turner releases emotional statement following stunning retirement at UFC 313: “I’m sorry I lost my focus”

Former UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner has released a statement confirming his retirement.

‘The Tarantula’ is fresh off his return to the cage on the UFC 313 main card on Saturday night. The bout was a pivotal one for the young Jalin Turner, who entered the bout having lost three of his last four fights. Sadly for the lightweight, he was handed another defeat over the weekend. In round one, Ignacio Bahamondes scored a stunning submission victory over Turner, his third stoppage win in a row.

Post-fight, the 29-year-old suddenly announced his retirement speaking with media members cageside. Naturally, the MMA community was shocked by Jalin Turner’s decision to hang up the gloves. While the lightweight had struggled entering UFC 313, he was viewed as one of the most promising young talents in the sport during his winning streak from 2020 to 2023. Now holding a 14-9 record, Turner decided to retire from fighting.

However, that decision could change in the future. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Jalin Turner released a lengthy post discussing his retirement announcement. The post was quite honest, with the 29-year-old apologizing to his fans for his desire to compete. However, he also ended the post teasing that something that “things can change” in regard to his fighting career.

Jalin Turner releases emotional statement after announcing his retirement at UFC 313

“Thank you for all the love and support!” Jalin Turner wrote on Instagram earlier today after his UFC 313. “I started training mma at 18 in 2013, I started training in my backyard, a SoCal, LA born, IE raised kid with no path and a big dream. God opened the door to MMA when I didn’t know where else to go. I gave myself 4 years to fight in a big promotion and I did then the 5th year I got to the UFC in 2018. Made it to the top 10 in the toughest division. I made it in a video game.”

He continued, “Looking back It doesn’t feel real. I love you all. I’m sorry I lost my focus and fire earlier than ever expected. 29 years young time is on my good side. I wish I could reply to everyone’s messages. Just know all the positivity has helped me more than you all know I appreciate it all! Things can change …We’ll see what the future holds.”

If Jalin Turner never competes again, he’ll end his career with a 14-9 record in the cage, and a 7-6 promotional record. During his time in the UFC, the 29-year-old scored wins over the likes of Bobby ‘King’ Green, Brad Riddell, and Uros Medic.

