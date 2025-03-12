Arman Tsarukyan slams Justin Gaethje following UFC title shot request: “Go through me first”

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t plan on letting Justin Gaethje get a title shot.

‘The Highlight’ is fresh off his return to the octagon in the co-main event of UFC 313 on Saturday. Back for the first time since a knockout loss to Max Holloway last April, Justin Gaethje met Rafael Fiziev. The former ‘BMF’ titleholder had previously handed the striker a unanimous decision defeat in 2023, and he made it 2-0 in the series over the weekend. Gaethje knocked down Fiziev in round two, en route to a decision victory.

Post-fight, Justin Gaethje called for the opportunity to face Islam Makhachev for UFC lightweight gold in his next fight. It’s worth noting that the reigning 155-pound champion doesn’t have a next title challenger. While Makhachev was set to face Arman Tsarukyan in January, the Armenian pulled out on weigh-in day due to a neck injury. As a result, the Russian instead handed short-notice replacement Renato Moicano a submission loss in the UFC 311 main event.

While Arman Tsarukyan famously lost his title shot after pulling out in January, he has no plans of letting Justin Gaethje take it. Responding to the former ‘BMF’ champion’s post directed at Dana White on X, the Armenian aimed at ‘The Highlight’. In a brief post, Tsarukyan wrote that Gaethje barely got past Fiziev on short notice, and that doesn’t demand a title shot. He added that if he wants to fight for gold, he’ll have to go through him.

You barely got past #11 on short notice, and before that, you got sent to the shadow realm. If you really want to be the #1 contender and fight for the belt, you have to go through me first. https://t.co/tgXsNYVhy8 — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) March 12, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan slams Justin Gaethje over recent call for UFC title shot

For what it’s worth, a fight between Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje would make a lot of sense. As of now, Islam Makhachev has no next title challenger, but there’s no shortage of potential options. Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria recently moved to 155 pounds, while contenders such as Charles Oliveira are waiting in the wings as well. A possible Tsarukyan vs. Gaethje bout could easily crown the next title challenger, while Makhachev faces someone else in the meantime.

However, Justin Gaethje might not need to fight Arman Tsarukyan to earn a UFC title shot. On Saturday night, Dana White was asked about ‘The Highlight’ fighting for gold next. There, the promoter didn’t rule out the possibility.

“I mean, what’s he ranked right now? Fourth or something, right? Third, there you go,” Dana White said at the UFC 313 post-event news conference when asked about Justin Gaethje. “He’s still the No. 3-ranked guy in the world. So the odds of him getting a title shot are pretty good.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you want to see Arman Tsarukyan vs. Justin Gaethje?