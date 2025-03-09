Ignacio Bahamondes urges Jalin Turner to reconsider retirement following UFC 313 fight

Bahamondes Reacts to Turner’s Retirement

During the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, Ignacio Bahamondes revealed that he urged Jalin Turner to think twice about his decision to walk away from pro MMA competition (via MMAJunkie).

“The truth is that it broke my heart because he told me that he was going to retire, that he was thinking about retiring because it no longer felt the same way, and he just didn’t feel it in his heart to fight,” Bahamondes said at the UFC 313 post-fight press conference. “I told him not to do it. I told him to go back home and think about it well and check on his motivations, but to not retire. I also invited him to our gym. He can come and train whenever he wants, and we’ll help him.”

Turner’s record fell to 14-9 after suffering the first submission loss of his career. It was also Turner’s second straight defeat. He’s gone 1-4 in his last five outings.

As for Bahamondes, he has scored his third win in a row. In that span, he’s beaten Turner, Manuel Torres, and Christos Giagos. “La Jaula” hasn’t been defeated since 2023. Bahamondes will be making his debut on the UFC lightweight rankings having beaten Turner, who was the No. 13-ranked 155-pounder before UFC 313.