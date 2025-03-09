Ignacio Bahamondes urges Jalin Turner to reconsider retirement following UFC 313 fight

By Fernando Quiles - March 9, 2025

Ignacio Bahamondes feels gutted following Jalin Turner’s retirement announcement.

Iganacio Bahamondes and Jalin Turner UFC 313

Bahamondes shared the Octagon with Turner on the main card of UFC 313 this past Saturday. Turner was trapped in a triangle choke and he tapped out in the opening frame. After the fight, Turner told media members at Octagon side that he has decided to retire. He told John Morgan that he first considered retirement when he was stopped by Renato Moicano at UFC 300.

Upon hearing the news, Bahamondes has reacted.

RELATED: UFC 313 RESULTS: IGNACIO BAHAMONDES STOPS JALIN TURNER IN ROUND 1 (VIDEO)

Bahamondes Reacts to Turner’s Retirement

During the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, Ignacio Bahamondes revealed that he urged Jalin Turner to think twice about his decision to walk away from pro MMA competition (via MMAJunkie).

“The truth is that it broke my heart because he told me that he was going to retire, that he was thinking about retiring because it no longer felt the same way, and he just didn’t feel it in his heart to fight,” Bahamondes said at the UFC 313 post-fight press conference. “I told him not to do it. I told him to go back home and think about it well and check on his motivations, but to not retire. I also invited him to our gym. He can come and train whenever he wants, and we’ll help him.”

Turner’s record fell to 14-9 after suffering the first submission loss of his career. It was also Turner’s second straight defeat. He’s gone 1-4 in his last five outings.

As for Bahamondes, he has scored his third win in a row. In that span, he’s beaten Turner, Manuel Torres, and Christos Giagos. “La Jaula” hasn’t been defeated since 2023. Bahamondes will be making his debut on the UFC lightweight rankings having beaten Turner, who was the No. 13-ranked 155-pounder before UFC 313.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

