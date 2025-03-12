Marvin Vettori plans to prove he’s still a title contender at UFC Vegas 104: “My comeback starts with Saturday”

Marvin Vettori plans to remind everyone that he’s still a title contender at middleweight

Vettori is set to headline UFC Vegas 104 on Saturday against Roman Dolidze. It’s his first fight since June of 2023 when he lost to Jared Cannonier. As he’s set to rematch Dolidze, who he beat by decision in 2023, he is confident he will get his hand raised and prove he’s still a legit contender at middleweight.

“It’s deep man, the division raised the bar. It’s good, I think it’s tough, there is a lot of good fighters. It starts with Saturday, my comeback starts with Saturday. I’m going to show I’m going to be a contender and get that title, that is where my head is,” Vettori said at media day.

If Vettori can beat Dolidze again, it would be a statement win and put him right back into being a contender at middleweight. As for the title, he thinks he can get there relatively quickly.