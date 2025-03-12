Marvin Vettori plans to prove he’s still a title contender at UFC Vegas 104: “My comeback starts with Saturday”
Marvin Vettori plans to remind everyone that he’s still a title contender at middleweight
Vettori is set to headline UFC Vegas 104 on Saturday against Roman Dolidze. It’s his first fight since June of 2023 when he lost to Jared Cannonier. As he’s set to rematch Dolidze, who he beat by decision in 2023, he is confident he will get his hand raised and prove he’s still a legit contender at middleweight.
“It’s deep man, the division raised the bar. It’s good, I think it’s tough, there is a lot of good fighters. It starts with Saturday, my comeback starts with Saturday. I’m going to show I’m going to be a contender and get that title, that is where my head is,” Vettori said at media day.
If Vettori can beat Dolidze again, it would be a statement win and put him right back into being a contender at middleweight. As for the title, he thinks he can get there relatively quickly.
Marvin Vettori expects to make quick rise to title shot
“For the title, when the ball starts rolling and I keep winning, things happen very fast, I believe. Especially when it is your moment to make it happen and I believe it is now. It all starts with Saturday, that’s it,” Vettori added.
If Vettori does beat Dolidze, he could get a top-five or top-10 opponent next and he thinks he could quickly get a title shot given he is a fresh matchup for Dricus Du Plessis. But, in order to get that, he will need to beat Dolidze again on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 104 at the Apex.
Marvin Vettori (19-7-1) is coming off a loss to Cannonier and before that, he beat Dolidze by decision. Vettori has alternated losses and wins in his last five, going 2-3. His other win was over Paulo Costa while his other two losses came to Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. Vettori is currently ranked eighth at middleweight.
