Marvin Vettori plans to prove he’s still a title contender at UFC Vegas 104: “My comeback starts with Saturday”

By Cole Shelton - March 12, 2025

Marvin Vettori plans to remind everyone that he’s still a title contender at middleweight

Marvin Vettori

Vettori is set to headline UFC Vegas 104 on Saturday against Roman Dolidze. It’s his first fight since June of 2023 when he lost to Jared Cannonier. As he’s set to rematch Dolidze, who he beat by decision in 2023, he is confident he will get his hand raised and prove he’s still a legit contender at middleweight.

“It’s deep man, the division raised the bar. It’s good, I think it’s tough, there is a lot of good fighters. It starts with Saturday, my comeback starts with Saturday. I’m going to show I’m going to be a contender and get that title, that is where my head is,” Vettori said at media day.

If Vettori can beat Dolidze again, it would be a statement win and put him right back into being a contender at middleweight. As for the title, he thinks he can get there relatively quickly.

Marvin Vettori expects to make quick rise to title shot

“For the title, when the ball starts rolling and I keep winning, things happen very fast, I believe. Especially when it is your moment to make it happen and I believe it is now. It all starts with Saturday, that’s it,” Vettori added.

If Vettori does beat Dolidze, he could get a top-five or top-10 opponent next and he thinks he could quickly get a title shot given he is a fresh matchup for Dricus Du Plessis. But, in order to get that, he will need to beat Dolidze again on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 104 at the Apex.

Marvin Vettori (19-7-1) is coming off a loss to Cannonier and before that, he beat Dolidze by decision. Vettori has alternated losses and wins in his last five, going 2-3. His other win was over Paulo Costa while his other two losses came to Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya. Vettori is currently ranked eighth at middleweight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Marvin Vettori UFC

Related

Jalin Turner, Bobby Green, UFC Austin, Referee, UFC

Jalin Turner releases emotional statement following stunning retirement at UFC 313: "I'm sorry I lost my focus"

Josh Evanoff - March 12, 2025
Justin Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan
Justin Gaethje

Arman Tsarukyan slams Justin Gaethje following UFC title shot request: "Go through me first"

Josh Evanoff - March 12, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t plan on letting Justin Gaethje get a title shot.

Jason Mayhem Miller
UFC

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller gets brutally honest on life struggles after leaving MMA: "Every man has to walk his own path"

Josh Evanoff - March 12, 2025

Former UFC star Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller wants to see some sort of change in MMA.

Jan Blachowicz
UFC

Jan Blachowicz lays out plans for the rest of his career ahead of UFC London return: "This is the perfect scenario"

Josh Evanoff - March 12, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz wants to end his career as a champion.

Paddy Pimblett, Dustin Poirier, UFC
UFC

Paddy Pimblett: Dustin Poirier 'must be an idiot' for summer retirement plan

BJ Penn Staff - March 12, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has some questions about Dustin Poirier’s intelligence.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira believes he did an "excellent" job against Magomed Ankalaev, confirms talks for a rematch are ongoing

Cole Shelton - March 12, 2025
UFC Gloves
UFC

UFC fan favorite vows to retire for good after next fight: 'My kids deserve it'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 12, 2025

One seasoned UFC veteran says his next fight will be his MMA swan song, and he won’t be looking back.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

UFC legend goes off on Jon Jones record debate: 'It's still a loss, motherf*****'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 12, 2025

One former UFC legend has heard enough of those who say Jon Jones should be undefeated.

Alex Pereira post-fight interview
Aljamain Sterling

Former UFC champion shares interesting theory on Alex Pereira's UFC 313 performance

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 12, 2025

An ex-UFC champion has his own take on what may have led to Alex Pereira’s performance at UFC 313.

Joe rogan, Conor McGregor, UFC 264, MMA
Joe Rogan

Conor McGregor teases appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast

Harry Kettle - March 12, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased the possibility of an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast at some point in the future.