UFC 313 Results: Ignacio Bahamondes stops Jalin Turner in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 313 results, including the lightweight contest between Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes.

Turner (14-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Renato Moicano at last April’s historic UFC 300 event. Prior to that setback, ‘The Tarantula’ was coming off a first-round knockout victory over King Green.

Meanwhile, Ignacio Bahamondes (17-5 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of TKO against Manuel Torres at last September’s UFC 306 event. ‘La Jaula’ has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of this lightweight bout begins and Ignacio Bahamondes lands a low kick. The fighters trade some bombs inside of the pocket. Bahamondes circles out and gets back to range. Jalin Turner comes forward and looks to force the clinch. He can’t do so but is able to land a nice punch and then a hard body kick. Turner comes in and scores a takedown. He lands in full guard position. Three and a half minutes remain. Ignacio looks to isolate an arm. Turner escapes but is struggling to get off much offense. Ignacio Bahamondes with some good elbows from off his back. He locks up a triangle choke. This is tight. Turned is forced to tapout. WOW!

Official UFC 313 Results: Ignacio Bahamondes def. Jalin Turner via submission (triangle choke) at of Round 1

Who would you like to see Bahamondes fight next following his submission victory over Turner this evening in Las Vegas?