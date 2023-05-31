VIDEO | Logan Paul wrestles with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

By Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya got some work with Logan Paul on the mats recently.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is fresh off his return last month against Alex Pereira in Miami. There, the two headlined UFC 287, in a rematch for middleweight gold. Adesanya famously was knocked out by ‘Poatan’ in their first battle for the title last November.

However, in their rematch last month in Florida, he got his revenge. Adesanya wound up scoring a knockout win over Pereira in the second round, putting his rivalry with the Brazilian to bed for now. Currently, the middleweight champion is awaiting his next challenger.

That next challenger won’t be known until Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis collide at UFC 290 in July. With that being the case, Israel Adesanya seemingly has some extra time on his hands. That likely led to a surprising training session with Logan Paul, and other members from his gym, such as Alexander Volkanovski.

‘The Maverick’ released training photos to social media earlier this week while adding that he got destroyed in training. While Paul is an 0-1 professional boxer, he’s no stranger to the mats. The YouTuber previously wrestled at a high level at Ohio University in college and has also grappled with UFC members such as Paulo Costa.

RELATED: VIDEO | ALEX PEREIRA GETS ENCOURAGING WORDS FROM TYSON FURY REGARDING ISRAEL ADESANYA LOSS

That being said, Logan Paul seemingly held his own in a brief clip released to social media. The video shows the former collegiate wrestler grappling with Israel Adesanya, with the UFC champion even scoring a trip takedown. While it’s just a brief clip, it’s still interesting to see the two stars collide.

What do you make of this video? Who do you want to see Israel Adesanya fight next? What do you make of his training with Logan Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Logan Paul

Related

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland believes he "should" be fighting Israel Adesanya next: "That one needs to happen"

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287
Israel Adesanya

Video | Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have a run-in at Australian airport

Susan Cox - May 29, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and his longtime rival Alex Pereira had a run-in at an Australian airport.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Video | Bert Kreischer and “pretty lit” Israel Adesanya challenge “everyone in the bar” to a fist fight

Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2023

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya had quite the time with comedian Bert Kreischer.

Israel Adesanya

VIDEO | Alex Pereira gets encouraging words from Tyson Fury regarding Israel Adesanya loss

Josh Evanoff - May 25, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira met up with Tyson Fury earlier this week.

Khamzat Chimaev, Israel Adesanya, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev accuses the UFC of attempting to protect “built up” Israel Adesanya: “They don’t want to kill that guy”

Harry Kettle - May 25, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev believes the UFC is attempting to protect Israel Adesanya as he prepares for his middleweight venture.

Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis explains why he thinks Robert Whittaker is a "harder fight" than Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023
Israel Adesanya Alex Pereira
Alex Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski believes we will see a fifth fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira: “That would be pretty clever”

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski believes that Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will compete against one another again in the future.

Devin Haney, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney vs. Loma, Boxing, Pros react
Devin Haney

Israel Adesanya weighs in on controversial Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko result: “Most people don't know s**t about boxing”

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

UFC champion Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on the controversial decision in the Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight.

Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis doubles down on comments about Israel Adesanya’s African heritage: “He does not reside here”

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has doubled down on his previous comments about Israel Adesanya as their war of words continues.

Francis Ngannou Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

UFC champion Israel Adesanya weighs in on Francis Ngannou signing with PFL: “It creates a big ripple in the game”

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2023

UFC champion Israel Adesanya has praised Francis Ngannou following the announcement that he has signed a deal with PFL.