VIDEO | Logan Paul wrestles with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya got some work with Logan Paul on the mats recently.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is fresh off his return last month against Alex Pereira in Miami. There, the two headlined UFC 287, in a rematch for middleweight gold. Adesanya famously was knocked out by ‘Poatan’ in their first battle for the title last November.

However, in their rematch last month in Florida, he got his revenge. Adesanya wound up scoring a knockout win over Pereira in the second round, putting his rivalry with the Brazilian to bed for now. Currently, the middleweight champion is awaiting his next challenger.

That next challenger won’t be known until Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis collide at UFC 290 in July. With that being the case, Israel Adesanya seemingly has some extra time on his hands. That likely led to a surprising training session with Logan Paul, and other members from his gym, such as Alexander Volkanovski.

‘The Maverick’ released training photos to social media earlier this week while adding that he got destroyed in training. While Paul is an 0-1 professional boxer, he’s no stranger to the mats. The YouTuber previously wrestled at a high level at Ohio University in college and has also grappled with UFC members such as Paulo Costa.

RELATED: VIDEO | ALEX PEREIRA GETS ENCOURAGING WORDS FROM TYSON FURY REGARDING ISRAEL ADESANYA LOSS

Logan Paul getting some work in with Israel Adesanya 👀 pic.twitter.com/O3NFF8g2v7 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) May 31, 2023

That being said, Logan Paul seemingly held his own in a brief clip released to social media. The video shows the former collegiate wrestler grappling with Israel Adesanya, with the UFC champion even scoring a trip takedown. While it’s just a brief clip, it’s still interesting to see the two stars collide.

What do you make of this video? Who do you want to see Israel Adesanya fight next? What do you make of his training with Logan Paul?