Terence Crawford advises Francis Ngannou to avoid top heavyweight boxers: “I don’t see him having a chance”

By Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2023

Terence Crawford believes Francis Ngannou might want to wait before facing a top boxer.

‘The Predator’ ended his lengthy free agency earlier this month. In January, Ngannou famously left the UFC as heavyweight champion, vacating his title in the process. With his exit, he became the first reigning titleholder to leave the promotion since BJ Penn did so nearly 20 years ago.

However, the former heavyweight champion signed with the PFL earlier this month, ending his MMA free agency. That being said, the star’s exit from the UFC was partially inspired by his want to begin a boxing career. While his first boxing match hasn’t been announced, his manager teased that fans would be shocked by Ngannou’s debut later this year.

Furthermore, Francis Ngannou has been consistently linked to top-tier heavyweight boxers, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. While the former UFC champion has admitted that he might have a tune-up first, he’s seemingly serious about fighting the top boxers in the sport.

Terence Crawford seems to believe that Ngannou taking a tune-up, multiple in fact, would be the wise decision. In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, the WBO welterweight champion discussed the subject. There, Crawford praised Ngannou and his skills but noted he’s not ready for top boxers, yet.

RELATED: VIDEO | LOGAN PAUL WRESTLES WITH UFC MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION ISRAEL ADESANYA

“Listen, that guy is a puncher, he’s doing his thing in MMA,” Terence Crawford stated on The MMA Hour when asked about Francis Ngannou boxing. “It’s different over there. Calling out the top heavyweights of the world today, I don’t see him having a chance with either one of those guys, just being honest.”

He continued, “No, no, no [he doesn’t have to stick to MMA]. I’d tell him, get your feet wet, try and fight some of those lower-tier guys first. Just to feel yourself out, and get used to being in the ring, and going rounds. It’s different, MMA and boxing, it’s different. Get used to some people with skills coming back at you, outthinking you. Just the whole realm of boxing.”

“[Do that] before you go over there and mess with those guys.”

What do you make of these comments from Terence Crawford? Who do you want to see Francis Ngannou box first?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Terence Crawford

