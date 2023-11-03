Pro fighters make their picks for Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

By Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

In the main event of UFC Sao Paulo, heavyweight contenders collide as Jailton Almeida takes on Derrick Lewis. Heading into the fight, Almeida is a massive -530 favorite while ‘The Black Beast’ is a +360 underdog on FanDuel.

Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. Despite the odds, the pros actually believe Lewis will get the job done and will get the first-round knockout win at UFC Sao Paulo.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis:

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: I think the Black Beast gets it done by first-round knockout. He looked good in his last fight and isn’t fighting in Texas either.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I’m a big fan of Derrick Lewis and impressed me in his last fight. I actually think he can pull it off, we haven’t seen Almeida get hit, so we also don’t know what his chin is like and a Lewis punch is next level.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Since they aren’t in Houston, Texas I like Derrick Lewis by KO. But, the longer the fight goes it will be bad for him.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: That one is interesting. I always pick against Derrick Lewis and he always wins those, and when I pick him, he loses. I think this is another one that he will find a way to land a punch, these fights, like the Blaydes one, are the ones he always finds that punch and gets the KO.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: Man, Derrick Lewis gets the KO here. If he doesn’t get it early it will be a long night for him, but I’m going with Lewis by KO in the first.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Jailton Almeida’s wrestling is next level. You saw what he did to the other heavyweights, I don’t think it will be any different here.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Got to go with my guy Derrick Lewis, and gets it by KO in the first.

***

Fighters picking Jailton Almeida: Modestas Bukauskas

Fighters picking Derrick Lewis: Matt Frevola, John Castaneda, Chase Hooper, Chad Anheliger, Vinc Pichel, Terrance McKinney

Previous Post

Topics:

Derrick Lewis Jailton Almeida UFC

Related

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis claims he was "tricked" into fighting Jailton Almeida in Brazil: "I didn’t want to fight here"

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera go back and forth after 'Sugar' discusses boxing: "Defend that belt McGregor wannabe"

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera have re-ignited their war of words.

Paul Felder
UFC

Paul Felder officially re-enters USADA testing pool but is "just in case" he decides to return

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

Former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder is back in USADA, but that doesn’t mean a return is confirmed.

Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo believes training adjustments are needed for Jon Jones to return: "That's a serious injury"

Josh Evanoff - November 2, 2023

Henry Cejudo has weighed in on UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ recent injury.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

Ronda Rousey's UFC payouts revealed in UFC antitrust court documents

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in UFC history and all eight of her payouts were released.

Dana White, Aidan White

Latest UFC financial earnings report shows major revenue from WWE merger

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor's UFC payouts revealed in UFC antitrust court documents

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Conor McGregor has had some of his UFC disclosed pay released due to the antitrust lawsuit.

Shakur Stevenson, Sean O’Malley, UFC, Boxing
Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson takes aim at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for his recent comments

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

Shakur Stevenson is taking aim at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley for his recent comments.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor claims that 99% of the UFC roster would never compete again if given a weeks wage of his net worth

Susan Cox - November 2, 2023

Conor McGregor is claiming that 99% of the UFC roster would never compete again if given a week’s wage of his net worth.

Tom Aspinall
Sergey Pavlovich

Henry Cejudo questions the UFC’s decision to book Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich for interim heavyweight title: “That's my two cents”

Harry Kettle - November 2, 2023

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on UFC’s decision to book Tom Aspinall vs Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.