Pro fighters make their picks for Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis:

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: I think the Black Beast gets it done by first-round knockout. He looked good in his last fight and isn’t fighting in Texas either.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I’m a big fan of Derrick Lewis and impressed me in his last fight. I actually think he can pull it off, we haven’t seen Almeida get hit, so we also don’t know what his chin is like and a Lewis punch is next level.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Since they aren’t in Houston, Texas I like Derrick Lewis by KO. But, the longer the fight goes it will be bad for him.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: That one is interesting. I always pick against Derrick Lewis and he always wins those, and when I pick him, he loses. I think this is another one that he will find a way to land a punch, these fights, like the Blaydes one, are the ones he always finds that punch and gets the KO.

Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: Man, Derrick Lewis gets the KO here. If he doesn’t get it early it will be a long night for him, but I’m going with Lewis by KO in the first.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Jailton Almeida’s wrestling is next level. You saw what he did to the other heavyweights, I don’t think it will be any different here.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Got to go with my guy Derrick Lewis, and gets it by KO in the first.

Fighters picking Jailton Almeida: Modestas Bukauskas

Fighters picking Derrick Lewis: Matt Frevola, John Castaneda, Chase Hooper, Chad Anheliger, Vinc Pichel, Terrance McKinney