Pro fighters make their picks for Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
In the main event of UFC Sao Paulo, heavyweight contenders collide as Jailton Almeida takes on Derrick Lewis. Heading into the fight, Almeida is a massive -530 favorite while ‘The Black Beast’ is a +360 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. Despite the odds, the pros actually believe Lewis will get the job done and will get the first-round knockout win at UFC Sao Paulo.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis:
Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: I think the Black Beast gets it done by first-round knockout. He looked good in his last fight and isn’t fighting in Texas either.
John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I’m a big fan of Derrick Lewis and impressed me in his last fight. I actually think he can pull it off, we haven’t seen Almeida get hit, so we also don’t know what his chin is like and a Lewis punch is next level.
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: Since they aren’t in Houston, Texas I like Derrick Lewis by KO. But, the longer the fight goes it will be bad for him.
Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: That one is interesting. I always pick against Derrick Lewis and he always wins those, and when I pick him, he loses. I think this is another one that he will find a way to land a punch, these fights, like the Blaydes one, are the ones he always finds that punch and gets the KO.
Vinc Pichel, UFC lightweight: Man, Derrick Lewis gets the KO here. If he doesn’t get it early it will be a long night for him, but I’m going with Lewis by KO in the first.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: Jailton Almeida’s wrestling is next level. You saw what he did to the other heavyweights, I don’t think it will be any different here.
Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Got to go with my guy Derrick Lewis, and gets it by KO in the first.
***
Fighters picking Jailton Almeida: Modestas Bukauskas
Fighters picking Derrick Lewis: Matt Frevola, John Castaneda, Chase Hooper, Chad Anheliger, Vinc Pichel, Terrance McKinney
