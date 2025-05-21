Jack Hermansson is “quite happy” to make return against Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 317
Jack Hermansson will finally make his return to the Octagon at UFC 317 on June 28.
Hermansson hasn’t fought since February of 2024 when he beat Joe Pyfer by decision. Since then, he has dealt with some injuries that have kept him sidelined, but he’s glad to return on such a big card in front of fans.
“That is the best thing about it. The matchup itself it’s quite exciting, the biggest thing is the card. It’s going to be really cool, I’m looking forward to it,” Hermansson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.
Once Hermansson was ready to return, he wasn’t sure who he would fight. He was hopeful he could get a ranked opponent, but didn’t expect it.
Yet, originally, Jack Hermansson says he was offered someone he didn’t know and asked for a more well-known opponent when he was offered Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 317.
Jack Hermansson is happy to fight Gregory Rodrigues
“Quite familiar, obviously having that Cannonier fight pretty fresh in my mind. The first thing I’m thinking about is a big, strong dude, solid grappling experience, and a hard puncher,” Hermansson said. “I’m quite familiar with his style and who he is… I didn’t expect any in the rankings, but I had hoped for it.
“My last fight, which was canceled, was with Brendan Allen, so I was hoping for that fight,” Hermansson added. “I got another (fight offer), but I can’t remember who he was, and that’s not a good thing. I got another offer from somebody I barely knew, and I asked them for someone more people would recognize, and they came up with Gregory. I’m quite happy with it.”
Hermansson says he is happy because Rodrigues has a name, and he knows a win would put him back in the picture at middleweight. But, more so, Hermansson is confident that he matches up well and can get a statement win.
“I think I match up well. I think I’m going to be the quicker fighter and keep a high pace. Just wear him down and look for the finish,” Hermansson said.
Should Jack Hermansson win, he says he expects to get a top-10 opponent next.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Gregory Rodrigues Jack Hermansson UFC