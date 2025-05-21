Jack Hermansson is “quite happy” to make return against Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 317

Jack Hermansson will finally make his return to the Octagon at UFC 317 on June 28.

Hermansson hasn’t fought since February of 2024 when he beat Joe Pyfer by decision. Since then, he has dealt with some injuries that have kept him sidelined, but he’s glad to return on such a big card in front of fans.

“That is the best thing about it. The matchup itself it’s quite exciting, the biggest thing is the card. It’s going to be really cool, I’m looking forward to it,” Hermansson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once Hermansson was ready to return, he wasn’t sure who he would fight. He was hopeful he could get a ranked opponent, but didn’t expect it.

Yet, originally, Jack Hermansson says he was offered someone he didn’t know and asked for a more well-known opponent when he was offered Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 317.