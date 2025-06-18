Lil’ Wayne responds to Dustin Poirier’s UFC 318 retirement walkout request
Dustin Poirier will have prestigious company when he walks to the Octagon for his final UFC fight next month.
Poirier, one of the greatest lightweights in MMA history, is set to fight for a final time in the main event of UFC 318 on July 19. His opponent will be former featherweight champion Max Holloway — a man he has already beaten twice, but who is just as legendary a fighter.
It will go down in New Orleans, in Poirier’s home state of Louisiana.
Shortly after the fight was announced, Poirier expressed interest in having iconic Louisiana rapper Lil Wayne walk him out to the Octagon. At the time, it seemed like it was purely wishful thinking, but in a recent video posted by apparel brand Full Violence, Poirier announced the rapper “is in.”
Dustin Poirier confirms that, as of right now, Lil Wayne will be walking him out for his retirement fight:
“His guy said he’s in, we’re still a good ways out but as of right now, yes” 💎
“As of right now, his guy Mac Maine said he’s in,” Poirier said of walking out with Lil Wayne. “It’s still a good ways’ out, so we’ll see. As of right now, yes.”
Lil Wayne to provide a fitting swan song for MMA legend Dustin Poirier at UFC 318
Louisiana has produced some incredible rappers, like Curre$y and Master P, but Lil Wayne is by far the biggest. Similarly, Dustin Poirier is one of the two biggest UFC fighters to emerge from the state. The other is former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier.
Poirier, who has beaten the likes of Conor McGregor, Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Dan Hooker, Michael Chandler, and Anthony Pettis—some of them more than once—has walked out to Lil Wayne songs for many of his UFC fights. However, this will be the first time the rapper actually accompanies him to the cage.
It makes sense, given the whole UFC 318 card was built around Poirier’s final fight.
“Throughout the world, Dustin Poirier is a big star for us,” White told WDSU in Louisiana. “He’s accomplished a lot in the sport. This is for him, to be honest with you. This is for him. He wanted to have his last fight and end his career in New Orleans so here we are.”
