Lil’ Wayne responds to Dustin Poirier’s UFC 318 retirement walkout request

By BJ Penn Staff - June 18, 2025

Dustin Poirier will have prestigious company when he walks to the Octagon for his final UFC fight next month.

Dustin Poirier, Lil Wayne, UFC 318, MMA

Poirier, one of the greatest lightweights in MMA history, is set to fight for a final time in the main event of UFC 318 on July 19.  His opponent will be former featherweight champion Max Holloway — a man he has already beaten twice, but who is just as legendary a fighter.

It will go down in New Orleans, in Poirier’s home state of Louisiana.

Shortly after the fight was announced, Poirier expressed interest in having iconic Louisiana rapper Lil Wayne walk him out to the Octagon. At the time, it seemed like it was purely wishful thinking, but in a recent video posted by apparel brand Full Violence, Poirier announced the rapper “is in.”

“As of right now, his guy Mac Maine said he’s in,” Poirier said of walking out with Lil Wayne. “It’s still a good ways’ out, so we’ll see. As of right now, yes.”

Lil Wayne to provide a fitting swan song for MMA legend Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Louisiana has produced some incredible rappers, like Curre$y and Master P, but Lil Wayne is by far the biggest. Similarly, Dustin Poirier is one of the two biggest UFC fighters to emerge from the state. The other is former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier.

Poirier, who has beaten the likes of Conor McGregor, Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Dan Hooker, Michael Chandler, and Anthony Pettis—some of them more than once—has walked out to Lil Wayne songs for many of his UFC fights. However, this will be the first time the rapper actually accompanies him to the cage.

It makes sense, given the whole UFC 318 card was built around Poirier’s final fight.

“Throughout the world, Dustin Poirier is a big star for us,” White told WDSU in Louisiana. “He’s accomplished a lot in the sport. This is for him, to be honest with you. This is for him. He wanted to have his last fight and end his career in New Orleans so here we are.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Paulo Costa, UFC 317, UFC 318

UFC 317 suffers major blow as main card fight gets rescheduled

BJ Penn Staff - June 18, 2025
Vince McMahon, Conor McGregor, BKFC, WWE
Conor McGregor

Report | Former WWE exec Vince McMahon made play to buy Conor McGregor's BKFC

BJ Penn Staff - June 18, 2025

Former WWE executive Vince McMahon seems to be trying to get back into the combat sports business. In fact, he recently had is eyes on BKFC.

Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira shares prediction for Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree at UFC Baku

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has shared his prediction for Saturday’s UFC Baku main event.

Bryce Mitchell
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi fighter Bryce Mitchell explains move to bantamweight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 18, 2025

Bryce Mitchell is trying his hand in the bantamweight division, and he has detailed why that is the case.

Julianna Pena
UFC

Julianna Pena reveals key factor in UFC 316 title loss to Kayla Harrison

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 18, 2025

Julianna Pena believes her UFC 316 performance was hindered.

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker's next UFC fight is official and it might surprise you

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 18, 2025
Miranda Maverick
UFC

Miranda Maverick confirms surgery is booked after UFC Atlanta loss

Harry Kettle - June 18, 2025

UFC star Miranda Maverick has confirmed that she has surgery booked following her defeat to Rose Namajunas at UFC Atlanta.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's training partner and MMA champion doesn't think Jon Jones fight will happen

Harry Kettle - June 18, 2025

KSW heavyweight champion Phil De Fries isn’t convinced that the proposed Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones fight will happen.

Islam Makhachev, Daniel Cormier, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier questions Islam Makhachev possibly leaving MMA after three more fights

Harry Kettle - June 18, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned the idea of Islam Makhachev possibly retiring from MMA after three more fights.

Kamaru Usman Shavkat Rakhmonov
Kamaru Usman

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen floats the idea of Kamaru Usman facing Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - June 18, 2025

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the possibility of Kamaru Usman facing Shavkat Rakhmonov in a huge welterweight clash.