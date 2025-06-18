Lil’ Wayne responds to Dustin Poirier’s UFC 318 retirement walkout request

Dustin Poirier will have prestigious company when he walks to the Octagon for his final UFC fight next month.

Poirier, one of the greatest lightweights in MMA history, is set to fight for a final time in the main event of UFC 318 on July 19. His opponent will be former featherweight champion Max Holloway — a man he has already beaten twice, but who is just as legendary a fighter.

It will go down in New Orleans, in Poirier’s home state of Louisiana.

Shortly after the fight was announced, Poirier expressed interest in having iconic Louisiana rapper Lil Wayne walk him out to the Octagon. At the time, it seemed like it was purely wishful thinking, but in a recent video posted by apparel brand Full Violence, Poirier announced the rapper “is in.”

Dustin Poirier confirms that, as of right now, Lil Wayne will be walking him out for his retirement fight: “His guy said he’s in, we’re still a good ways out but as of right now, yes” 💎 This will be dope af. pic.twitter.com/mUBDVWq3Dt — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) June 18, 2025

“As of right now, his guy Mac Maine said he’s in,” Poirier said of walking out with Lil Wayne. “It’s still a good ways’ out, so we’ll see. As of right now, yes.”