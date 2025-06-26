New UFC heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall lays out plans for busy 2025: ‘I’ve wasted enough time’

By BJ Penn Staff - June 26, 2025

Tom Aspinall waited a long time to be promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. With that settled, he’s hoping to make up for lost time.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

Aspinall claimed the interim heavyweight title with a quick knockout of Sergei Pavlovich in late 2023. He spent nearly all of the time since chasing a fight with Jon Jones, who held the division’s undisputed title. However, Jones had no interest in the matchup, and instead beat an aging Stipe Miocic last November, and after months of pulling Aspinall along, finally announced his retirement last weekend. That meant that Aspinall was finally became the true heavyweight king.

While Aspinall is surely disappointed he didn’t get to fight Jon Jones, he seems somewhat relieved. Speaking to on Diary of a CEO, Aspinall laid out plans to fight two more times in 2025.

Tom Aspinall hopes to stay active in the UFC

“I’m going to be fighting hopefully twice this year,” Aspinall said (transcribed by MMA Mania). “That’s my plan, at least. I think I’ve wasted enough time. We’re looking to get a fight booked quick and it’s looking like it’s going to be pretty soon, anyway. And then hopefully, if everything goes well in the first one, I’m uninjured — which is easier said than done getting through a fight with a guy my size and coming out with no injuries.

“But if I can do that, I would like to fight at the end of the year as well. That’d be perfect.”

It’s not clear when Aspinall will fight next. Whenever it happens, he expects France’s Ciryl Gane to be his next challenger. The Frenchman is currently ranked No. 1 in the division, and is one of the few top contenders Aspinall has yet to beat.

“I’ve actually fought a lot of the top 10,” Aspinall said. “One of the guys I’ve not fought is Ciryl Gane, a French guy. I was actually chasing that fight a few times before. He was ducking and diving around himself a little bit. He is due a little bit of a beating off me. I look forward to that.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria, UFC 317, MMA

WATCH | Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira share wholesome moment ahead of UFC 317 fight

BJ Penn Staff - June 26, 2025
Jon Jones, Derek Brunson, UFC
Jon Jones

UFC vet Derek Brunson explains why Jon Jones friendship ended: 'I couldn't sit back and watch'

BJ Penn Staff - June 26, 2025

Derek Brunson and Jon Jones shared a brief friendship while they were both competing in the UFC, but it didn’t last. Brunson has now explained why.

Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Alexandre Pantoja reveals potential next opponent should he win at UFC 317

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2025

Alexandre Pantoja is committed to staying at flyweight.

Charles Oliveira
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira expects Ilia Topuria to "fold" at UFC 317: "This is for my legacy"

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2025

Charles Oliveira believes he will be too much and will make Ilia Topuria fold at UFC 317.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, Perth Australia, UFC Perth, UFC Australia
UFC

Islam Makhachev reveals targeted date for UFC super fight with Jack Della Maddalena

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

It is not yet known when Islam Makhachev will fight Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight title, but the pound-for-pound king knows when he wants it to happen.

Kevin Holland, UFC, MMA

Kevin Holland gets unranked opponent in 4th UFC fight of 2025

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025
Jon Jones training
UFC

Jon Jones announces new business venture following UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025

Jon Jones has made his first major business move since retiring from pro MMA competition.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Ray Longo

Merab Dvalishvili's coach sends stern warning to Umar Nurmagomedov on potential rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025

The head coach of Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t think Umar Nurmagomedov would fare much better against his fighter in a rematch.

Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier

Former Charles Oliveira opponent reveals key to defeating Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025

A former opponent of Charles Oliveira believes he knows what “do Bronx” must do to defeat Ilia Topuria.

Mark Zuckerberg, Dana White, UFC
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White extends UFC offer to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg could end up competing under the UFC banner, according to Dana White.