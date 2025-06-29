UFC 317 Results: Ilia Topuria KO’s Charles Oliveira (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

Topuria (17-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since knocking out Max Holloway at UFC 308 this past October (see that here). Shortly following his first career featherweight title defense, ‘El Matador’ announced that he would be vacating the 145lbs strap in order to move up to the promotion‘s lightweight division.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira (35-11 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past November at UFC 309, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler. The former lightweight champion has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of the UFC 317 main event begins and Ilia Topuria with a jab to start. Charles Oliveira with a kick to the body and then a jab. Both men swinging hard shots early. Topuria with a left hook. ‘Do Bronx’ with a right. Oliveira forces the clinch and pushes Ilia against the cage. Topuria quickly drags the Brazilian to the ground and moves to half guard. Oliveira is bleeding from one of those early shots. Still, he grabs a leg and threatens with a submission. ‘El Matador’ breaks free and we are back to the feet. Ilia Topuria with some big shots. He lands a clean 1-2. Oliveira goes down and this one is all over! WOW!

Ilia just killed Charles pic.twitter.com/Cm56JIFrCV — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) June 29, 2025

Ilia Topuria’s KO in slomo pic.twitter.com/AMUIB2QZpz — The Octagon Obsessed (@octagonobsessed) June 29, 2025

Official UFC 317 Results: Ilia Topuria def. Charles Oliveira via KO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Topuria fight next following his KO victory over Oliveira this evening in Las Vegas?