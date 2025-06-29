UFC 317 Results: Alexandre Pantoja stops Kai Kara-France (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the men’s flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Pantoja (30-5 MMA) will be looking to earn a fourth consecutive defense of his flyweight title this evening in Las Vegas. ‘The Cannibal’ most recently competed at UFC 310 this past December, where he earned a second-round submission victory over Kai Asakura. The Brazilian has not tasted defeat inside of the Octagon since losing a decision to Askar Askarov in July of 2020.

Meanwhile, Kai Kara-France (25-12 MMA) was most previously seen in action ten months ago at UFC 305, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Steve Erceg (see that here). Prior to that stunning finish, ‘Don’t Blink’ was coming off back-to-back losses against Amri Albazi and Brandon Moreno respectively.

Round one of the UFC 317 co-main event begins and Alexandre Pantoja quickly gets to work with a combination. He gets inside, drops down and immediately takes the fight to the floor. The champ locks up a body triangle and begins working for a choke early. He moves Kai Kara-France away from the cage, this while keeping the body triangle locked in. Pantoja with some good body shots. He moves to top position and locks in an arm-triangle choke. He let’s that go and moves to full mount. Kara-France gets back to half guard but is still in a bad spot. Good shoulder strikes from the champ. Just over a minute remains in the opening round. Alexandre Pantoja with some good left hands. He switches to right hands now. The champ transitions to the back again and looks for a choke. ‘Don’t Blink’ survives to hear the horn.

Alexandre Pantoja is not giving Kai Kara France an INCH 2 BREATHE at #ufc317 🚨 pic.twitter.com/pOp45XAMeW — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) June 29, 2025

Round two of the UFC 317 co-main event begins and Alexandre Pantoja lands a good right hand over the top to start. He follows that up with a hard body kick. Kai Kara-France is looking to get something off but is really struggling so far. He lands a low kick. A good body kick and then a right hand from the champ. He lands a good outside low kick. Pantoja is just dominating thus far. He lands a combination and the chases Kai down and scores a takedown. Pantoja working from full guard. Kara-France looks to stand and does, but now Alexandre Pantoja is on his back. The challenger breaks free and gets to range. ‘Don’t Blink’ with some wild shots in hopes of landing something solid. Pantoja continues to look sharp with his striking and counter shots. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third round of the UFC 317 co-headliner begins Alexandre Pantoja lands a good body kick to start. He leaps in and scores another big takedown. The champ quickly transitions to the back of his opponent and once again locks in a body triangle. He locks in a rear-naked choke. This is tight. Kai Kara-France is forced to tapout. This one is all over!

AND STILL 🏆 🇧🇷 #UFC317 Alexandre Pantoja submits Kai Kara-France in round three! pic.twitter.com/7bD0aKD6TE — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 29, 2025

AND STILL 😤 Alexandre Pantoja defeats Kai Kara-France by submission at #UFC317 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bMJBt8eEma — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2025

Official UFC 317 Results: Alexandre Pantoja def. Kai Kara-France via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:54 of Round 3

Who would you like to see Pantoja fight next following his submission victory over Kara-France this evening in Las Vegas?