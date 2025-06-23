UFC 317 headliner Ilia Topuria trashes Conor McGregor for punching man in night club

By BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Ilia Topuria is busy with his final preparations for UFC 317, but found time in his busy schedule to sneak in a jab at Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria, UFC

Topuria recently vacated the UFC featherweight belt to move up to lightweight and chase a second title. He’ll get his shot at two-division gold in the main event of UFC 317 Saturday, when he takes on Charles Oliveira for the vacant belt.

While Topuria has been gearing up for the fight, McGregor has been getting into trouble in Ibiza. Earlier this month, footage surfaced of the former two-division champion throwing a couple of punches at a fellow patron at a night club on the Mediterranean island.

Ilia Topuria reacts to Conor McGregor incident in Ibiza

“He connected two punches and he wasn’t even able to knock out an average man,” Topuria told Shakiel Mahjouri. “The guy walked out like normal.”

There is still not a ton of information about the incident involving McGregor in Ibiza. However, one witness painted a pretty ugly picture of the Irish UFC star’s behaviour.

According to Ibiza-based businessman Wayne Lineker, the man getting punched was one Joe Gomez. Gomez allegedly did nothing to deserve it.

“[Gomez] is my very close friend who has worked at Ocean for eight years, he has the most special heart and in all of the years that I’ve known him he has never raised his voice once,” Lineker told his million-plus Instagram followers in a since-deleted post (via The Sun). “He took two punches from Conor McGregor in Pacha for absolutely no reason.”

“He took the punches like a champion,” he added, echoing Topuria. “To say I’m disappointed is an understatement.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria UFC

