Ilia Topuria shares bold prediction for Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 317

By Cole Shelton - June 23, 2025

Ilia Topuria is oozing with confidence ahead of his UFC 317 fight against Charles Oliveira on Saturday.

Ilia Topuria

Topuria is moving up to lightweight to face Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that Topuria is a massive favorite in. Although the oddsmakers expect him to get the win, he expects to end the fight early and violently.

“He thinks he’s going to walk forward and do his thing, he’s going to take me down and dominate me on the ground. But I see myself much better everywhere. I see myself knocking him out in the first round,” Topuria said on UFC 317 Countdown.

If Ilia Topuria does KO Charles Oliveira in the first round, it would be a statement-making win. Oliveira hasn’t been finished in the first round since 2015 when he had a neck injury against Max Holloway, but Topuria believes his power is different.

Ilia Topuria oozing with confidence ahead of UFC 317

Although Oliveira is a former champion, Topuria expects to run through him as he has other past champions at UFC 317.

Ilia Topuria believes he is better no matter where the fight takes place, but is confident he will keep it standing until he lands the KO shot.

“It doesn’t matter who is in front of me. Charles is not going to have any advantages,” Topuria said. “I’m a very complete fighter. I can go everywhere, and you are not going to feel comfortable in any place. I’m going to be dominating all the time, I don’t play anyways game. I make them play my game. That is why I am undefeated and he’s not. He has 10 losses, I have zero, I respect him, but I’m going to try and take his head off, and you all know I’m going to do it.”

Topuria is coming off a KO win over Max Holloway to defend his featherweight belt. Before that, he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to win the title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Ilia Topuria, UFC

UFC 317 headliner Ilia Topuria trashes Conor McGregor for punching man in night club

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025
Jailton Almeida
Tom Aspinall

Jailton Almeida "hopeful" to get title fight against Tom Aspinall following Jon Jones' retirement

Cole Shelton - June 23, 2025

Jailton Almeida believes he could be fighting for the heavyweight title next time out.

Dana White, Jake Paul, UFC 317, MMA
Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to Jake Paul's next boxing match going head-to-head with UFC 317

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Dana White will have some competition when UFC 317 goes down in Las Vegas this Saturday. On the same night, Jake Paul is set to meet Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.

Khalil Rountree UFC Baku
UFC

Khalil Rountree suffered serious injury ahead of UFC Baku win, could barely 'walk and even stand'

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Khalil Rountree picked up one of the biggest wins of his career in the main event of last Saturday’s UFC Baku card. Apparently, he did so with a serious injury.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC 319
Nassourdine Imavov

Nassourdine Imavov booked to headline UFC Paris on Sept. 6

BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

UFC Paris has it’s main event, and as widely expected, Nassourdine Imavov will be involved.

Jon Jones celebrates UFC title defense

Jon Jones' legal team responds to 'baseless' criminal charge amid UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 23, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan
Din Thomas

MMA analyst doubts Arman Tsarukyan is back in good standing despite UFC 317 backup role

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 23, 2025

One well-known MMA analyst and coach thinks Arman Tsarukyan remains in the UFC’s doghouse.

Jon Jones
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends message to Jon Jones following UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 23, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has reacted to Jon Jones’ retirement with a message for the future UFC Hall of Famer.

Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev calls out Dan Hooker following big UFC Baku win

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev has called out Dan Hooker in the wake of his UFC Baku triumph over Ignacio Bahamondes.

Aaron Pico
UFC

Aaron Pico is in incredible shape ahead of massive UFC debut

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2025

Former Bellator star Aaron Pico appears to be in amazing shape ahead of his UFC debut against Movsar Evloev.