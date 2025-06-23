Ilia Topuria shares bold prediction for Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria is oozing with confidence ahead of his UFC 317 fight against Charles Oliveira on Saturday.
Topuria is moving up to lightweight to face Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that Topuria is a massive favorite in. Although the oddsmakers expect him to get the win, he expects to end the fight early and violently.
“He thinks he’s going to walk forward and do his thing, he’s going to take me down and dominate me on the ground. But I see myself much better everywhere. I see myself knocking him out in the first round,” Topuria said on UFC 317 Countdown.
If Ilia Topuria does KO Charles Oliveira in the first round, it would be a statement-making win. Oliveira hasn’t been finished in the first round since 2015 when he had a neck injury against Max Holloway, but Topuria believes his power is different.
Although Oliveira is a former champion, Topuria expects to run through him as he has other past champions at UFC 317.
Ilia Topuria believes he is better no matter where the fight takes place, but is confident he will keep it standing until he lands the KO shot.
“It doesn’t matter who is in front of me. Charles is not going to have any advantages,” Topuria said. “I’m a very complete fighter. I can go everywhere, and you are not going to feel comfortable in any place. I’m going to be dominating all the time, I don’t play anyways game. I make them play my game. That is why I am undefeated and he’s not. He has 10 losses, I have zero, I respect him, but I’m going to try and take his head off, and you all know I’m going to do it.”
Topuria is coming off a KO win over Max Holloway to defend his featherweight belt. Before that, he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to win the title.
