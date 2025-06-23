Ilia Topuria shares bold prediction for Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria is oozing with confidence ahead of his UFC 317 fight against Charles Oliveira on Saturday.

Topuria is moving up to lightweight to face Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that Topuria is a massive favorite in. Although the oddsmakers expect him to get the win, he expects to end the fight early and violently.

“He thinks he’s going to walk forward and do his thing, he’s going to take me down and dominate me on the ground. But I see myself much better everywhere. I see myself knocking him out in the first round,” Topuria said on UFC 317 Countdown.

If Ilia Topuria does KO Charles Oliveira in the first round, it would be a statement-making win. Oliveira hasn’t been finished in the first round since 2015 when he had a neck injury against Max Holloway, but Topuria believes his power is different.