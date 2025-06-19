Conor McGregor punched bar patron ‘for absolutely no reason’ according to witness
UFC star Conor McGregor has once again found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons.
Earlier this week, footage surfaced on social media that appeared to show McGregor punching another man in the face two times at the famous Pacha night club in Ibiza. When the footage first emerged, there wasn’t much information to go on, other than what we could see in the clip.
That has now changed.
Ibiza-based entrepreneur and club owner Wayne Lineker was one of the people inside Pacha when the incident occurred. In fact, he had been mingling with McGregor earlier in the night.
He claims the man who was punched was named Joe Gomez. Apparently, Gomez has worked for him at another Ibiza club, called Ocean, for many years.
He claims Gomez did nothing to provoke the Irish UFC star.
New details emerge about Conor McGregor bar fight
“[Gomez] is my very close friend who has worked at Ocean for eight years, he has the most special heart and in all of the years that I’ve known him he has never raised his voice once,” Lineker told his million-plus Instagram followers in a since-deleted post (via The Sun). “He took two punches from Conor McGregor in Pacha for absolutely no reason.
“He took the punches like a champion,” he added.
Lineker went on to express his disappointment in McGregor, who he had snapped a photo with earlier in the evening.
“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement.”
McGregor has not fought since a 2021 stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier, which left him with a broken leg. He was also stopped by Poirier in his next most recent fight. His last win occurred in 2020, when he knocked out Donald Cerrone.
He was linked to a fight with Michael Chandler for much of the last few years. However, he seems increasingly focused on ventures outside the Octagon.
