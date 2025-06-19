Conor McGregor punched bar patron ‘for absolutely no reason’ according to witness

UFC star Conor McGregor has once again found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Earlier this week, footage surfaced on social media that appeared to show McGregor punching another man in the face two times at the famous Pacha night club in Ibiza. When the footage first emerged, there wasn’t much information to go on, other than what we could see in the clip.

That has now changed.

Ibiza-based entrepreneur and club owner Wayne Lineker was one of the people inside Pacha when the incident occurred. In fact, he had been mingling with McGregor earlier in the night.

He claims the man who was punched was named Joe Gomez. Apparently, Gomez has worked for him at another Ibiza club, called Ocean, for many years.

He claims Gomez did nothing to provoke the Irish UFC star.