Conor McGregor punched bar patron ‘for absolutely no reason’ according to witness

By BJ Penn Staff - June 19, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor has once again found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Conor McGregor

Earlier this week, footage surfaced on social media that appeared to show McGregor punching another man in the face two times at the famous Pacha night club in Ibiza. When the footage first emerged, there wasn’t much information to go on, other than what we could see in the clip.

That has now changed.

Ibiza-based entrepreneur and club owner Wayne Lineker was one of the people inside Pacha when the incident occurred. In fact, he had been mingling with McGregor earlier in the night.

He claims the man who was punched was named Joe Gomez. Apparently, Gomez has worked for him at another Ibiza club, called Ocean, for many years.

He claims Gomez did nothing to provoke the Irish UFC star.

New details emerge about Conor McGregor bar fight

“[Gomez] is my very close friend who has worked at Ocean for eight years, he has the most special heart and in all of the years that I’ve known him he has never raised his voice once,” Lineker told his million-plus Instagram followers in a since-deleted post (via The Sun). “He took two punches from Conor McGregor in Pacha for absolutely no reason.

“He took the punches like a champion,” he added.

Lineker went on to express his disappointment in McGregor, who he had snapped a photo with earlier in the evening.

“To say I’m disappointed is an understatement.”

McGregor has not fought since a 2021 stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier, which left him with a broken leg. He was also stopped by Poirier in his next most recent fight. His last win occurred in 2020, when he knocked out Donald Cerrone.

He was linked to a fight with Michael Chandler for much of the last few years. However, he seems increasingly focused on ventures outside the Octagon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, UFC, MMA, Poland

UFC signs two Polish MMA champions with endorsements from Joanna Jedrzejczyk

BJ Penn Staff - June 19, 2025
Jon Jones, UFC, Tom Aspinall, MMA
UFC

Jon Jones finally confirms he's done with UFC for now: 'I’ve punched and kicked enough people'

BJ Penn Staff - June 19, 2025

At this point, it’s safe to say we can give up hope on a UFC super fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Kamaru Usman, UFC, Dricus Du Plessis
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman lays out plans for UFC super fight that fans will 'remember forever'

BJ Penn Staff - June 19, 2025

Kamaru Usman has laid out plans for a huge UFC super fight in Africa.

Kamaru Usman takes Joaquin Buckley down
Kamaru Usman

Joaquin Buckley admits he feels humilated after defeat to Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2025

UFC star Joaquin Buckley has admitted that he feels humiliated in the wake of his loss to Kamaru Usman last weekend.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman didn't try to KO Joaquin Buckley late after flashback to famous defeat

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2025

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has said that he didn’t try to knock Joaquin Buckley out late in the fight after getting flashbacks to his KO defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards.

Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill responds negatively after being asked about previous UFC losses

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2025
Ignacio Bahamondes
UFC

Ignacio Bahamondes claims he's "willing to die" against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Baku: "It's going to be fireworks"

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2025

Ignacio Bahamondes is expecting a war against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Baku.

Paulo Costa, UFC 317, UFC 318
UFC

UFC 317 suffers major blow as main card fight gets rescheduled

BJ Penn Staff - June 18, 2025

UFC 317 took a major blow this week, as main card matchup involving Paulo Costa was rescheduled for a later date.

Vince McMahon, Conor McGregor, BKFC, WWE
Conor McGregor

Report | Former WWE exec Vince McMahon made play to buy Conor McGregor's BKFC

BJ Penn Staff - June 18, 2025

Former WWE executive Vince McMahon seems to be trying to get back into the combat sports business. In fact, he recently had is eyes on BKFC.

Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira shares prediction for Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree at UFC Baku

Cole Shelton - June 18, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has shared his prediction for Saturday’s UFC Baku main event.