Jailton Almeida “hopeful” to get title fight against Tom Aspinall following Jon Jones’ retirement

Jailton Almeida believes he could be fighting for the heavyweight title next time out.

Jon Jones announced his retirement from MMA, which meant Tom Aspinall has been promoted to the heavyweight champion. However, Aspinall’s first title defense hasn’t been announced, and Almeida believes he deserves it.

“We’re hopeful,” Almeida told MMA Fighting. “In fact, I’m the only guy in the division asking to fight Tom Aspinall. If you look at it, Volkov doesn’t ask for it. Ciryl Gane is shooting movies, Pavlovich already fought him and has another fight booked. I’m the only one left, and I’m the one calling him out.”

Ciryl Gane would appear to be the front runner, but Jailton Almeida thinks he deserves it more. Almeida points to his winning streak and being 5-1 at heavyweight as the reason why he deserves the title shot.