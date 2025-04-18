Ilia Topuria believes Paddy Pimblett would defeat Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor

UFC star Ilia Topuria is of the belief that his rival Paddy Pimblett would be able to defeat both Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.

As we know, Paddy Pimblett is now considered to be a top contender in the UFC’s lightweight division. He has been able to take his game to a whole new level, largely thanks to his victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314. Now, there are a handful of big names being linked with a fight against ‘The Baddy’, and all of them would make for pretty intriguing matchups in the future.

Two of them are Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor. While the Conor fight likely wouldn’t mean anything within the grand scheme of the title picture, a battle with Gaethje would certainly give Pimblett a chance to make his own claim for a number one contender spot. Either way, the future is looking pretty bright for the Liverpudlian.

One man who has had issues with Pimblett in the past is none other than Ilia Topuria. During a recent interview, Topuria gave his thoughts on Paddy would fare against some of the aforementioned stars.

