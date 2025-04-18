Mateusz Gamrot expresses eagerness to return to action in the UFC

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has made it clear that he’s very eager to get back in the Octagon and compete.

Over the course of the last few years, Mateusz Gamrot has had a series of ups and downs in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. At times, he’s looked like one of the most exciting contenders in the lightweight division. At others, he’s looked like someone who isn’t quite able to get over the hump when it comes to beating some of the best that 155 pounds has to offer.

Either way, though, he’s fun to watch, and Gamrot isn’t someone who gives up. While he may be 34 years of age, he’s still of the belief that he can make a run to the title. In the wake of his most recent defeat to Dan Hooker, he also wants to prove to the world that he can live up to the hype when he’s expected to get the job done.

Right now, he doesn’t currently have a fight booked. However, in a recent interview, Gamrot made it crystal clear that he’s willing to take on anyone, anywhere.