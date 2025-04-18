Mateusz Gamrot expresses eagerness to return to action in the UFC
UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has made it clear that he’s very eager to get back in the Octagon and compete.
Over the course of the last few years, Mateusz Gamrot has had a series of ups and downs in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. At times, he’s looked like one of the most exciting contenders in the lightweight division. At others, he’s looked like someone who isn’t quite able to get over the hump when it comes to beating some of the best that 155 pounds has to offer.
Either way, though, he’s fun to watch, and Gamrot isn’t someone who gives up. While he may be 34 years of age, he’s still of the belief that he can make a run to the title. In the wake of his most recent defeat to Dan Hooker, he also wants to prove to the world that he can live up to the hype when he’s expected to get the job done.
Right now, he doesn’t currently have a fight booked. However, in a recent interview, Gamrot made it crystal clear that he’s willing to take on anyone, anywhere.
Gamrot is ready
“The fight with Hooker was close but I learned a lot from this fight,” Gamrot told MMA Junkie at American Top Team on Wednesday. “It was a big experience for me. But after the fight, this fight showed me I can fight on the feet with everybody in the lightweight division. Hooker is one of the best strikers in the division. All-around, I out-strike him. But when I started to use my wrestling, I made tired my body and I started to lose points and lose position.
“But after when I watched this fight, (I thought) if I don’t use my wrestling, I can out-strike him and maybe I (would’ve) won this fight. I was resting. My body was tired. It is what it is. I think I improved everything like striking, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and especially my mental. I’m 34 years old, still in my prime and I’m ready to go tomorrow, next week. Give me a fight.”
“I heard some news but I don’t know if this is true,” Gamrot said. “So I just wait for it officially. I’m ready to go with anyone – with ranking, without ranking. It doesn’t matter. I need a fight. My break is so long. My last fight was against Hooker eight months ago. From my last fight, I improved everything. I sacrificed everything: my family, my kids, my friends from Poland. I need to just fight and I want to prove I’m one of the best guys in the world.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Who do you want to see him battle next? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
