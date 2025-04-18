Mateusz Gamrot expresses eagerness to return to action in the UFC

By Harry Kettle - April 18, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has made it clear that he’s very eager to get back in the Octagon and compete.

Mateusz Gamrot

Over the course of the last few years, Mateusz Gamrot has had a series of ups and downs in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. At times, he’s looked like one of the most exciting contenders in the lightweight division. At others, he’s looked like someone who isn’t quite able to get over the hump when it comes to beating some of the best that 155 pounds has to offer.

RELATED: Mateusz Gamrot rumored to be in the mix for UFC 314 co-main event back-up role

Either way, though, he’s fun to watch, and Gamrot isn’t someone who gives up. While he may be 34 years of age, he’s still of the belief that he can make a run to the title. In the wake of his most recent defeat to Dan Hooker, he also wants to prove to the world that he can live up to the hype when he’s expected to get the job done.

Right now, he doesn’t currently have a fight booked. However, in a recent interview, Gamrot made it crystal clear that he’s willing to take on anyone, anywhere.

Gamrot is ready

“The fight with Hooker was close but I learned a lot from this fight,” Gamrot told MMA Junkie at American Top Team on Wednesday. “It was a big experience for me. But after the fight, this fight showed me I can fight on the feet with everybody in the lightweight division. Hooker is one of the best strikers in the division. All-around, I out-strike him. But when I started to use my wrestling, I made tired my body and I started to lose points and lose position.

“But after when I watched this fight, (I thought) if I don’t use my wrestling, I can out-strike him and maybe I (would’ve) won this fight. I was resting. My body was tired. It is what it is. I think I improved everything like striking, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and especially my mental. I’m 34 years old, still in my prime and I’m ready to go tomorrow, next week. Give me a fight.”

“I heard some news but I don’t know if this is true,” Gamrot said. “So I just wait for it officially. I’m ready to go with anyone – with ranking, without ranking. It doesn’t matter. I need a fight. My break is so long. My last fight was against Hooker eight months ago. From my last fight, I improved everything. I sacrificed everything: my family, my kids, my friends from Poland. I need to just fight and I want to prove I’m one of the best guys in the world.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who do you want to see him battle next? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mateusz Gamrot UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria believes Paddy Pimblett would defeat Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2025
Belal Muhammad and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov has big praise for UFC champion Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has big praise for reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Yair Rodriguez believes Alexander Volkanovski is the greatest featherweight of all time

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez believes Alexander Volkanovski is the best to ever do it at 145 pounds.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier looks great in training ahead of UFC retirement fight

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2025

UFC star Dustin Poirier looks great in training as he prepares for his final fight in mixed martial arts later this year.

Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

Carlos Prates fires back at Ian Machado Garry after he claims he'll "quit" at UFC Kansas City

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2025

Carlos Prates has taken aim at Ian Machado Garry as the Irishman called him a quitter ahead of their UFC Kansas City main event.

Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor

Joe Rogan shares biggest issue with Conor McGregor making potential UFC return

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 17, 2025
Yair Rodriguez defeats Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire at UFC 314
UFC

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire explains what went wrong in Yair Rodriguez fight at UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 17, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire believes he knows what went wrong at UFC 314.

Cain Velasquez
UFC

Cain Velasquez’s victims are demanding damages following his sentencing

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2025

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez could wind up paying significant damages to the victims of his shooting incident in 2022.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

UFC star claims Conor McGregor destroyed the career of Michael Chandler

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2025

UFC star Renato Moicano has said that he believes Conor McGregor assisted with the downfall of Michael Chandler’s MMA career.

Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett shares backstage footage of interaction with Michael Chandler

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has shared backstage footage of an interaction he had with Michael Chandler after their fight at UFC 314.