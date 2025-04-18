Khabib Nurmagomedov has big praise for UFC champion Belal Muhammad

By Harry Kettle - April 18, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has big praise for reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad and Khabib Nurmagomedov

As we know, the reigning 170-pound champion of the world is Belal Muhammad. He earned that title by dethroning Leon Edwards, and doing so in convincing fashion. As we look ahead to the immediate future, the champ faces a new challenge at UFC 315 when he defends the belt against Jack Della Maddalena. While he’s the favorite in this contest, we all know that nothing is guaranteed in mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t want Islam Makhachev to fight Belal Muhammad

A lot of people have helped get Belal Muhammad to where he is today. He’s trained extensively over many years in order to reach the top of the mountain, and now he’s finally arrived. Someone who oversaw part of that process is none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov who, alongside Islam Makhachev, was instrumental in helping Belal reach that next level.

Many have often tried to examine what the best parts of Muhammad’s game are. In a recent interview, Nurmagomedov gave his own thoughts on the matter.

Khabib praises Muhammad

“I believe it will be very hard to beat Belal,” Nurmagomedov said in a recent interview with Adam Zubayraev. “If Maddalena or Shavkat (Rakhmonov) don’t finish him early, Belal is just going to keep pressing. His endurance is really good. In fact, I think it’s the most underrated aspect in MMA today. Belal’s cardio is the best in this division for sure, and maybe even in all of UFC.”

“Islam wants to move up to 170, but we can’t fight there because Belal is there,” Nurmagomedov said. “He’s a close friend to us. That’s why we can’t put relationships above titles. That’s just not how we do things. The people suggesting it, they don’t see it the same way so, we have a different perspective on this.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

How long do you believe Belal Muhammad is going to be world champion? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Belal Muhammad Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

