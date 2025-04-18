Khabib Nurmagomedov has big praise for UFC champion Belal Muhammad

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has big praise for reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.

As we know, the reigning 170-pound champion of the world is Belal Muhammad. He earned that title by dethroning Leon Edwards, and doing so in convincing fashion. As we look ahead to the immediate future, the champ faces a new challenge at UFC 315 when he defends the belt against Jack Della Maddalena. While he’s the favorite in this contest, we all know that nothing is guaranteed in mixed martial arts.

A lot of people have helped get Belal Muhammad to where he is today. He’s trained extensively over many years in order to reach the top of the mountain, and now he’s finally arrived. Someone who oversaw part of that process is none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov who, alongside Islam Makhachev, was instrumental in helping Belal reach that next level.

Many have often tried to examine what the best parts of Muhammad’s game are. In a recent interview, Nurmagomedov gave his own thoughts on the matter.

