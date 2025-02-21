Henry Cejudo has surprising criticism for Dominick Cruz following his retirement

UFC veteran Henry Cejudo has criticized Dominick Cruz in the wake of the latter’s retirement from mixed martial arts.

As we know, Dominick Cruz has made the decision to retire from mixed martial arts. While he’s still got the ability necessary to compete in the eyes of many, he’s accumulated far too many injuries over the years to keep going. So, he’s opted to ride off into the sunset after an incredible career.

He’s had many rivals over the years, including Henry Cejudo. Cruz fought him for the title during the first major event of the pandemic era, but unfortunately, he came up short and was ultimately stopped by the man known as ‘Triple C’.

Recently, Cejudo was asked to give his thoughts on the retirement of Cruz.