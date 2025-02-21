Henry Cejudo has surprising criticism for Dominick Cruz following his retirement

By Harry Kettle - February 21, 2025

UFC veteran Henry Cejudo has criticized Dominick Cruz in the wake of the latter’s retirement from mixed martial arts.

Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo

As we know, Dominick Cruz has made the decision to retire from mixed martial arts. While he’s still got the ability necessary to compete in the eyes of many, he’s accumulated far too many injuries over the years to keep going. So, he’s opted to ride off into the sunset after an incredible career.

RELATED: Dominick Cruz alleges Henry Cejudo turned down rematch for UFC Seattle: “He won’t take that fight”

He’s had many rivals over the years, including Henry Cejudo. Cruz fought him for the title during the first major event of the pandemic era, but unfortunately, he came up short and was ultimately stopped by the man known as ‘Triple C’.

Recently, Cejudo was asked to give his thoughts on the retirement of Cruz.

Cejudo’s view on Cruz

“That’s his decision,” Cejudo told reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “He may go back and be like, ‘Hey, you know what, maybe I want my last dance to be done correctly.’ I don’t think he really made those adjustments as a fighter to really understand his body more.

“I’m going to give you guys an example: Khabib did a really good job of going through injuries and then adapted and adjusted, and how is it that he can get better? A lot of fighters have gone through that, but I don’t think Dominick ever really found it – whether it was rest, nutrition, overtraining, undertraining, whatever that may be.”

“He brought a lot of attention to the lower weight classes,” Cejudo said. “His fight with Urijah Faber, his fight with Cody (Garbrandt), his fight with all the (Team) Alpha Male (fighters). That’s what really put the lightweight (divisions) on the map.

“Then obviously my rivalry and his, which probably is still not even over. He probably still hates my guts as much as I hate his, but I guess the only thing I can say is I’m glad I ain’t fighting him because that would have really sucked, and congratulations to him that he just retired.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

