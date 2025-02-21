Diego Lopes reacts to UFC title fight against Alexander Volkanovski

UFC star Diego Lopes has reacted to getting a world title shot against former champion Alexander Volkanovski.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will collide at UFC 314. The pair will meet in the main event for the UFC featherweight championship, which was recently vacated by Ilia Topuria as he pursues a move to the lightweight division. As you can imagine, fans are pretty excited about this matchup.

Both men are incredible fighters in their own right and they’ve proven that time and time again over the years. For Lopes, though, this is the first time ever that he’ll be given the opportunity to really go after the gold.

Volkanovski is understandably feeling confident about his chances. The same, as it turns out, is true for Diego Lopes.