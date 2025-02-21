Diego Lopes reacts to UFC title fight against Alexander Volkanovski
UFC star Diego Lopes has reacted to getting a world title shot against former champion Alexander Volkanovski.
As we know, Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will collide at UFC 314. The pair will meet in the main event for the UFC featherweight championship, which was recently vacated by Ilia Topuria as he pursues a move to the lightweight division. As you can imagine, fans are pretty excited about this matchup.
Both men are incredible fighters in their own right and they’ve proven that time and time again over the years. For Lopes, though, this is the first time ever that he’ll be given the opportunity to really go after the gold.
Volkanovski is understandably feeling confident about his chances. The same, as it turns out, is true for Diego Lopes.
I have worked like no one else in recent years, I have accepted challenges and dares that the UFC has put in front of me, I have said yes in every situation, even when it was not favorable for me. In less than 2 years within the UFC I will have my opportunity for the title. I…
— Diego Lopes 🇧🇷🇲🇽 (@Diegolopesmma) February 20, 2025
Lopes is ready for Volkanovski
What do you believe will happen when Diego Lopes gets his first chance at a world title against Alexander Volkanovski? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Volkanovski Diego Lopes UFC