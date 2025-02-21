Roberto Soldic levitates Turkish opponent with terrifying knockout at ONE 171: Qatar 

Welterweight knockout artist Roberto Soldic had a momentous return to form at ONE 171: Qatar.

“Robocop” made quick work of fellow revered slugger Dagi Arslanaliev on Thursday, February 20. In their welterweight MMA showdown, he scored a knockout of the year contender in just 1:55 of the first frame inside Lusail Sports Arena.

The finish came in a much-needed victory for the Croatian after a rough start to life in ONE Championship. Having scored a prolific victory, he believes he’s back to his best as he gears up for a run at the ONE Welterweight MMA World Championship.

“It feels good, you know, I feel amazing. It is what I do always. This is my job. I’m not surprised about that, because I know what I can do, so I keep going. Sometimes you have ups and downs in life, in your career also, but now everything is alright. And yeah, I’m happy,” he said.

“I said before, the future is mine. And when I step into the cage, I will be a big problem for any one. I hope I fight for the World Title.”