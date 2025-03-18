Renato Moicano becomes the latest to blast the UFC Apex following recent event: “Apex cards must stop!”

By Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

Lightweight contender Renato Moicano is tired of seeing events at the UFC Apex.

Over the weekend, UFC Vegas 104 went down at the Apex in Las Vegas. Headlined by a lackluster rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze, there was a major lack of buzz around the event. During the card, several media members raised concerns about the Apex and the lack of atmosphere at the events taking place there. In response on fight night, the UFC’s X account poked fun at fans who complained about the small venue.

However, it’s more than just fans and media members that are done with the UFC Apex. Earlier this week, rising middleweight prospect Bo Nickal publicly blasted the venue, stating that it produces a sparring-like atmosphere. Now, lightweight contender Renato Moicano has chimed in on the discussion. For his part, ‘Money Moicano’ is fresh off a submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in January.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Renato Moicano largely tore into the UFC Apex. The Brazilian is no stranger to the largely fanless venue, competing on three Apex cards in the past five years. In Moicano’s view, the biggest issue is that there is no buzz around events happening at the arena. When the promotion goes on the road, there are open workouts, and a heavy push to appeal to the local market. In Las Vegas? That’s not the case.

Renato Moicano becomes the latest active fighter to slam the UFC Apex venue

Furthermore, ‘Money Moicano’ believes nothing at the UFC Apex really matters. While there were some nice knockouts on Saturday, including Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s victory over Ryan Spann, Renato Moicano doesn’t think ‘Salsa Boy’ will really benefit from it.

“Nobody cares when it’s the UFC APEX.” Renato Moicano stated on his YouTube channel in a recent video. “UFC APEX cards must stop. For example, Carlos Vera beating Josias Musasa, what does that do for the bantamweight division? It changes absolutely nothing. F*ck it, you know? They put fights on the APEX and f*ck it. Cool, nice finish, but where do we go from here? Will people start talking about Carlos Vera fighting Felipe Lima or someone hyped in the bantamweight division?”

He continued, “They won’t, especially because it doesn’t make a difference. That’s my point. You can have a bunch of knockouts, like Waldo Cortes-Acosta on Ryan Spann. So what? Where does Waldo Cortes go? What is he going to do? Who is he fighting?… The hype would be completely different. That’s my problem with the UFC APEX.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

What do you make of these comments from Renato Moicano? Do you agree with his comments about the UFC Apex?

